NH Gay Men’s Chorus awards 2024 scholarship

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus (NHGMC) is pleased to announce Eleanor (Ella) Smith as the recipient of this year’s scholarship.

Smith graduated from John Stark Regional High School in Weare and will attend Carson Newman University in Tennessee to pursue a Bachelor of Music degree with a major concentration in vocal performance and a minor in theater. In her application, Smith reflected on the importance of music during the pandemic and moving to New Hampshire from Tennessee.

“Music has always been a crucial part of my life but as I have considered what I am actually going to do after high school, I’ve realized that music is also the passion and joy of my life,” Smith said. “Throughout my life the one constant that I’ve had is music. When I moved 900 miles from Tennessee to New Hampshire, I turned to music. When I felt like an outsider at a new school, I found belonging in music. When I struggled to find joy in my life during lockdown, I found it in music.”

Smith is a member of the National Honor Society and has been involved in 15 productions of the John Stark Stage Company in varying roles from lead actor and stage manager to lighting technician and costume manager. She was a member of the high school’s elite treble choir that performed at Carnegie Hall through the Honors Performance Series. She also served as a member of the Tri-M Music Honors Society for three years and as a member of the International Thespians Society for four years. In addition, Smith was accepted in both the NH Jazz All-State Choir and NH Jazz All-State Music Festival throughout her high school career.

Smith volunteers with children at her local church and sings with the church worship group a couple times a month. Smith also enjoys playing recreational softball and has worked at Pat’s Peak and the local Dunkin’ Donuts.

“I might not become a huge pop star or a Broadway legend, but if I can reach just one person through my performance, then it’s all worth it,” Smith said.

The Manchester Performing Arts Association, doing business as NHGMC, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to present quality entertainment, provide an opportunity for wholesome social interaction for its members, and present a positive image of the gay community in New Hampshire.

In addition to producing high-quality winter and spring concert series, NHGMC is committed to participating in a variety of community events, including outreach performances at assisted living centers, interfaith services, sports games, Pride festivals and civic events.

Recent outreach collaborations have included: Walk to End Alzheimer’s, NH Special Olympics, Southern NH HIV/AIDS Task Force, Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence, and The Way Station: Day Resource Center For Homeless and Housing-Insecure Residents.