NH GIVES: If you don’t support your local news outlet, it will go away

Today marks the start of NH Gives, New Hampshire’s annual 24-hour day of giving—and we’re asking for your support, not just for us, but for the future of local news in our state.

Across New Hampshire, local journalists are doing vital work: covering town budgets, investigating the housing crisis, following school board decisions, and highlighting the people and programs that are quietly strengthening our communities. These are the stories that don’t always make national headlines—but they’re the ones that shape our lives the most.

What many may not see is the collaboration happening behind the scenes. Manchester Ink Link is one of more than 20 partners in the Granite State News Collaborative, a nonprofit network working together to do what no single outlet can do alone: expand access to trusted, community-centered reporting across the Granite State.

Through this partnership, we’ve been able to:

Share and co-publish more than 2,200 stories each year



Train dozens of emerging and community-based reporters



Cover issues with statewide significance—like healthcare, education, and government transparency—with greater depth and reach

And yet, there’s still more to do.

Too many communities in New Hampshire are thirsting for local coverage. But due to all the shifts in how news is delivered and support for such operations there are a growing number of places without consistent, professional reporting on local government, schools, or infrastructure. Too many people don’t have access to the information they need to make informed decisions or hold power to account.

There is one thing we already know for certain: If you don’t support your local news source – by reading it, sharing stories, and contributing toward its sustainable future – it will go away.

Somehow we forget that the national issues we care most about—climate, healthcare, civil rights, economic opportunity—are being decided right here, in our towns, our statehouses, and our school boards.

If we want to make a difference, we need to know what’s happening. And we only know what’s happening when local journalists are there to cover it.

That’s why this NH Gives, we members of the Granite State News Collaborative are rallying our readers to try and raise $10,000, money which will strengthen our shared infrastructure, train more reporters, and build new tools that make collaborative journalism even more effective.

The Granite State News Collaborative is becoming an incubator for innovation in local news—helping all of us serve our communities better.

We believe a brighter information future is possible. One where every New Hampshire resident—no matter where they live, what language they speak, or how much money they make—can access trustworthy local news. One where our communities are knit back together through shared facts, civic pride, and meaningful connection.

If you believe in that future too, we hope you’ll support this work.

You can donate now at the NH GIVES site. Your contribution is tax deductible.

Your support powers not just one newsroom—but a statewide movement to rebuild trust, strengthen democracy, and ensure every Granite Stater is informed, engaged, and heard.

Thank you!