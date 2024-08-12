NH Group rebrands all its gaming facilities as ‘Revo’ Casino and Social House’

Sign of the Times: Revo Casino sign was installed in late July. Photo/Revo Casino

The rebrand includes expansion at existing casinos in Manchester, Dover, Keene and Lebanon, and new construction in Lebanon and Conway.

MANCHESTER, NH – Several charitable gaming facilities in the state are officially rebranding as Revo Casino and Social House, a multi-location project that will make way for new amenities, including live entertainment and exciting new dining experiences. The properties include Filotimo Casinos in Manchester and Dover; Wonder Casino in Keene; and Lebanon Poker Room & Casino in Lebanon, which are owned and operated by New Hampshire Group (NHG).

NHG says Revo, which is short for “revolution,” reflects New Hampshire’s independent spirit as well as the groundbreaking inventors, musicians, artists, activists, entrepreneurs and sports legends whose audacity and determination to challenge conventions have made our world a more exciting place.

“We want our guests and team members to feel like they’re part of something distinctly different walking into each of our gaming facilities as they are transformed over the coming months,” said Chief Marketing Officer Todd Moyer. “Revo Casino and Social House celebrates the attitude of rebels who made a difference doing things their own way, with bold contributions that have created new and better experiences for the world.”

Wonder Casino in Keene and Filotimo Casino in Dover have already made renovations to their facilities, featuring Rebels, an all-new restaurant and bar that features craft cocktails, mouthwatering sandwiches, appetizers and familiar favorites. New Rebels locations will also be be open in Manchester in September, along with Revo properties under construction in Lebanon, as well as a facility coming soon in Conway. Both are expected to open this winter.

Part of NHG’s founding mission is to support and amplify the positive impact of statewide nonprofits. The contributions that will be given back to communities through Revo’s charitable gaming facilities will drive more support to area nonprofits. Since the beginning of 2023, NHG has contributed nearly $15 million to more than 300 statewide nonprofits – and NHG is on track to hit new charitable giving records in 2024.

“Looking ahead, we are thrilled that our growth will create new entertainment and dining options throughout New Hampshire, which will in turn benefit our state’s nonprofits through charitable gaming,” said NHG Chief Operations Officer Aaron Gomes. “As Revo Casino and Social House, we will be able to meet the growing demand for new amenities our guests have been looking for while having an even greater positive impact on our communities.”

For more information about NHG’s facilities and locations, please visit revocasino.com.

About New Hampshire Group

New Hampshire Group, LLC, operates four Revo Casino and Social House locations in Dover, Keene, Lebanon and Manchester, with new locations opening soon in Lebanon and Conway. Our charitable gaming facilities are premium venues that focus on outstanding service and exceptional quality. Revo team members are committed to improving lives in the areas where they live and do business. For more information about NHG’s charitable gaming, please visit revocasino.com