NH high school automotive students coming to Manchester for car-fixing competition

Ford Bronco. Photo/Wikimedia Commons

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association is joining forces with Ford Dealerships to present a unique statewide competition among the top high school auto tech programs. The 2025 NH ACE Competition will be held Friday, May 9th at 10:00 am at Manchester Community College to determine which high school team of techs can most efficiently diagnose a troubled vehicle.

The event is a hands-on, timed competition for High School students. Ten New Hampshire Automotive Programs from across the state compete in teams of two to diagnose and repair a Ford Bronco within 90 minutes. To be eligible, schools needed to utilize the Ford ACE platform. Ford ACE, Automotive Career Exploration, provides students the opportunity to complete industry level online training courses which are the same courses Ford and Lincoln Service Technicians complete in the Dealership.

The following New Hampshire High Schools are participating:

Berlin High School

Concord Regional Technical Center

Dover High School

Lakes Region Technical Center

Nashua North High School

Pinkerton Academy

Portsmouth High School

R.W. Creteau Career Technology Center

Salem High School

Seacoast School of Technology

Funding for the event comes from the Sponsoring Ford Dealerships. Berlin City Ford, Best Ford, Bill Dube Ford, Ford of Londonderry, Grappone Ford, McFarland Ford, McFarland Ford of Rochester, Salem Ford. These sponsors contribute to prizes, food, skill stations, and volunteering.

Prizes for the top three placing schools include scholarships toward the Ford ASSET program from the NH Automotive Education Foundation and Dealer contributions. Students also receive tool carts and a variety of tools to help jump start their career as a technician. Additionally, the winning school receives a 2024 Ford F-150 to enhance their training.