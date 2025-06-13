NH joins coalition of bipartisan attorneys general urging Meta to protect users from phony ads

Example of Fraudulent Investment Ad on Facebook

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire’s Attorney General along with a bipartisan coalition of 41 of his fellow attorneys general are calling on Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta) to protect people from fraudulent investment ads appearing on Facebook.

Investigators have found several Facebook ads impersonating well-known investors claiming to offer high returns on investments. The fraudulent ads are luring users into pump-and-dump schemes that have led to thousands of people losing hundreds of millions of dollars. The New York Attorney General’s office received a report of an individual who engaged with a fraudulent Facebook ad, which claimed to be connected to a well-known investment management firm and lost over $100,000. In their letter to Meta, the coalition highlights the dangers of these ads and urges Meta to improve its process for reviewing ads before they appear on its platforms.

“Protecting consumers from fraud is a basic responsibility. These deceptive ads are not just misleading, they are financially devastating to hardworking Granite Staters. We’ve seen far too many individuals fall victim to scams that promise quick returns and end in serious losses,” said Attorney General Formella. “Meta must take stronger action to stop these fraudulent investment ads before they reach users. Our message is simple: If Meta can’t ensure the safety and legitimacy of financial advertising on its platforms, it shouldn’t run these ads at all.”

The fraudulent Facebook ads use images of well-known individuals, such as Warren Buffet, Cathie Wood, and Elon Musk, to draw in users. However, the groups who run the ads are not affiliated with those individuals. The ads often boast about stocks with incredibly high returns for investors and some even offer free “consultations” or investment advice. When users click on the ads, they are prompted to join a WhatsApp group, where they are targeted in a pump-and-dump scheme. An investigator from the New York Attorney General’s office joined the fake investment tip Whatsapp group, and after joining the group the scammers called the investigator’s personal cell phone. The caller was not a native English speaker and appeared to use artificial intelligence to change her voice to sound like she had a British accent. Despite the British accent, the caller said she was in “Arkansas.” When asked to identify the capital of Arkansas, she was unable to do so.

In these pump-and-dump schemes, the scammers provide a series of recommendations to buy certain stocks. The prices of these stocks are then rapidly pumped up when they are purchased by the users. The fraudsters then profit from the price inflation by quickly selling, or “dumping” the securities at a high price, which in turn causes the prices to plummet. The new owner of the stocks typically loses a substantial part of their money when the security’s price falls. Pump-and-dump schemes are illegal and constitute securities fraud.

Despite Meta’s use of automated systems and occasional human review to remove fraudulent ads, fraudsters have consistently evaded these systems by frequently changing their ads. Months after submitting scam reports to Meta, the New York Attorney General’s office continued to receive scam ads.

The bipartisan coalition are calling on Meta to thoroughly review its advertising review practices to protect consumers from being wrongly shown these scam advertisements. The coalition letter urges Meta to implement more robust preventative measures, such as enhanced advertiser diligence and meaningful human review of investment-related advertisements before they run. If Meta cannot effectively curb these harmful scams, the attorneys general urge Meta to cease running investment advertisements altogether.