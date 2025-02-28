NH Life Sciences partnership initiative will address workforce, career pathways

New Hampshire Life Sciences has announced an Industry and Education Partnership Initiative to grow the state’s life science workforce. Photo/NHLS

BEDFORD, NH – NH Life Sciences has announced a new initiative that brings industry and academic leaders across the state together to address workforce challenges and develop career pathways aimed at attracting and retaining talent in the state’s growing life sciences industry.

NHLS announced the Industry and Education Partnership initiative Wednesday.

“The primary goals of the partnership will be to raise awareness of life sciences career opportunities in the state, pinpoint specific skills gaps and develop strategies to address them, and align classroom curriculum with industry needs,” the news release announcing IEP said. “This collaboration will take steps to ensure that graduates are job-ready and equipped with in-demand skills.”

The initiative will also provide a platform to engage with policymakers and cross-industry leaders as a way to advance initiatives that support workforce development and training programs in New Hampshire, the release said. NHLS formed two years ago to promote the life sciences industry across the state.

“This committee will serve as a collaborative platform for industry professionals, educators, and stakeholders to enhance workforce development initiatives across New Hampshire and ensure that our talent pool is equipped to meet the evolving needs of the life sciences industry,” said John Whelan, NHLS cofounder/board member and managing director at Alexander Technology Group. Whalen will lead the IEP on behalf of NHLS.

Other members from the life sciences industry are Stacey Dameron, senior manager of human resources, Novo Nordisk, West Lebanon; Ryan Holder, senior director of operations, Lonza Portsmouth; Mia Mullins, manager, HR Business Partners at Novocure, Portsmouth; Devin Gleeson, vice present of life sciences and technology, Timberline Construction.

Members from academia are Matt Simon, executive director at the Biotechnology Innovation Center and ReGen Valley Common Campus in Manchester; Raina Sprague, executive director, employer relations and operations at UNH Career and Professional Success, Durham; Mica Stark, president and CEO, NH College and University Council; Shaniqua Jones, program director for Institute for Biomolecular Targeting and Dartmouth Cystic Fibrosis Research Center; Kim Williams, chair of the Life and Physical Sciences Department, Community College System of NH.

Simon has also been added to the NHLS Board of Directors, which also welcomed Shelley Briggs, former head of sales for North America at MilliporeSigma, and now CEO of BioSummit Strategies.

Simon, in his role at UNH’s Biotechnology Innovation Center, “leads efforts to create synergistic opportunities for startups, academic researchers and workforce trainees,” the release said. “Every day, he supports commercialization of cutting-edge technologies through UNH’s BioLoft wet-lab incubator. He also plays an integral role in advancing the ReGen Valley Tech Hub.”

The ReGen Valley Tech Hub, which includes Nashua and Manchester, was awarded a $44 million grant last year as part of The Tech Hubs Program of the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration initiative to invest in and grow the economies in communities across the country, advancing America’s global leadership in critical technologies, and strengthen national and economic security.

At MilliporeSigma, Briggs “oversaw all commercial sales across the Academia, Biotech and Pharma sectors. She brings 25 years of leadership in life sciences to NHLS, having dedicated her career to fostering growth of the emerging biotech sector through innovation, strategic partnerships and networking,” the release said.

“We are delighted to welcome Matt and Shelley to the NHLS Board of Directors,” said Andrea Hechavarria, NHLS CEO. “Their expertise in workforce development and supporting emerging companies across the life sciences provide enormous value to NHLS and our community as we work to advance our industry across the state.”