NH Lottery issues correction in July 20 Pick 3 and Pick 4 winning numbers – will pay out for 2 sets of winning numbers

Vendor entered incorrect winning numbers into gaming system; NH Lottery will honor prize redemptions for both incorrect and correct Pick 3 and 4 Evening numbers

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday the New Hampshire Lottery became aware of an error made by their vendor, which entered incorrect winning numbers for the July 20, 2024 Evening Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings. The NH Lottery quickly noticed the mistake and alerted its vendor, which made the correction.

The winning numbers for the July 20, 2024 Pick 3 Day drawing are 8-3-5, and the winning numbers for the Pick 4 Day drawing are 5-7-3-8.

Those numbers were accidentally re-entered for the July 20, 2024 Evening Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings in New Hampshire.

The correct winning numbers for the July 20, 2024 Pick 3 Evening drawing are 8-5-4, and the correct winning numbers for the Pick 4 Evening drawing are 3-4-3-2.

The NH Lottery will be paying prizes on both sets of numbers for the Saturday, July 20, 2024 Evening drawings in New Hampshire.

Winning tickets of $599 and less bearing the Pick 3 numbers of 8-3-5 and Pick 4 numbers of 5-7-3-8 may be validated and paid at any NH Lottery Retailer. Players who have winning tickets, regardless of prize amount for the Pick 3 numbers of 8-5-4 and Pick 4 numbers of 3-4-3-2 must mail or come to Lottery Headquarters for ticket validation and prize payment.

Customers that have questions can contact the NH Lottery directly on Monday morning at 603.271.3391.

To learn more about the New Hampshire Lottery, visit: www.nhlottery.com/.