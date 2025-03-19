NH museum group asks community to speak out against federal cuts to museum, library funding

The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH — The members of Manchester Museums ask community members to be aware and informed about federal government changes that will critically impact museums and cultural institutions locally and across the nation.

Formed in early 2025, the Manchester Museums partnership includes the Currier Museum, SEE Science Center, Manchester Historic Association/Millyard Museum, and Aviation Museum of N.H.

On Saturday, March 14, President Trump issued an Executive Order that could gut the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), the only federal agency dedicated to supporting American museums.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services efficiently provides critical funding to libraries, museums, and cultural institutions in all 50 states.

Like most recipients of IMLS support, all four members of Manchester Museums are local 501(3) non-profit organizations offering public programs, activities, and exhibits on a year-round basis.

IMLS makes up only 0.0046 percent of the overall federal budget. Museums generate more than $50 billion in economic benefits to the American economy and support more than 726,000 jobs.

American museums receive bi-partisan support. According to the American Association of Musuems, research shows that 96 percent of Americans would approve of lawmakers who act to support museums and 96 percent of Americans want to maintain or increase federal funding for museums.

The members of Manchester Museums urge all members of our community speak up to the current administration about the importance of museums in our community and the impact museums and libraries have had on you and your family.

To learn more about the recent Executive Order and facts about the impact of museums on American communities, visit American Alliance of Museums website: www.aam-us.org/programs/about-museums/museum-facts-data/

Manchester Museums is a joint promotional partnership of the Currier Museum, SEE Science Center, Manchester Historic Association/Millyard Museum, and Aviation Museum of N.H. Visit www.manchestermuseums.org for more information.