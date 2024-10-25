NH Neurospine Institute joins Elliot Health System

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System announces that New Hampshire NeuroSpine Institute (NHNI) has joined Elliot Health System in a transaction that was completed on October 1, 2024. The Elliot is dedicated to expanding access to healthcare services—this partnership was developed based on a mutually shared mission and vision for serving the community.

“As a nonprofit health system rooted in the Manchester community, we remain focused on ensuring patients have access to the healthcare services they need. This integrated partnership helps us to deliver on this promise and furthers our mission to be your first choice to give and receive care,” said Elliot Health System President & CEO Dr. Greg Baxter. “We look forward to expanding the excellent care we already provide to the community through our neurosurgery services.”

Through this transaction, NHNI staff have joined The Elliot Medical Group, and responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the practice will be assumed by The Elliot. Recognizing the long-standing service NHNI has provided to multiple communities, we are excited to see where this collaboration will lead in terms of preservation and expanded service delivery for the community.

This partnership supports patient care for The Elliot in the areas of trauma services and acute care with advanced surgical capabilities, while expanding the range of care offered by The Elliot as a specialty service in the greater Manchester area and throughout the region. NHNI has established expertise across multiple clinical areas, including neurosurgery, spine surgery, pain management, physiatry, physical therapy, and other specialties.

More information about New Hampshire NeuroSpine Institute is available here.

About Elliot Health System, a member of SolutionHealth – Elliot Health System is a non-profit organization serving the healthcare needs of the community since 1890. The largest provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Southern New Hampshire, Elliot Hospital, a 296-bed acute care facility and the first community hospital in the state, serves as the cornerstone of the health system. Elliot is home to Manchester’s designated Regional Trauma Center, Elliot Breast Health Center, Elliot Urgent Care, a Level 3 Newborn Intensive Care Unit, Elliot Medical Group, Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot, Elliot Senior Health Center, Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire, 1-Day Surgery Center, Elliot Memory & Mobility Center, NH Arthritis Center, Elliot Retail Pharmacy, Elliot Medical Centers in Bedford, Londonderry, Hooksett, and The Elliot at River’s Edge.