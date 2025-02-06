NH Possible: Granite Staters driving local solutions

O P I N I O N

Creating the kinds of communities we want to live in can be slow, steady and sometimes frustrating work. Yet, our recent public opinion research found broad agreement among Granite Staters of all political stripes on the need to focus on real solutions that reflect our realities and values. A majority of us believe that New Hampshire is more productive and more successful when everyone can belong. That same majority strives to have difficult, and hopefully productive, conversations with their neighbors – honestly and respectfully.

New Hampshire residents know how to come together to solve problems. Though we may have differing perspectives, we know how to move past our disagreements to get things done. Here in New Hampshire, we’ve been doing just that for nearly 250 years. So, as we turn the page to the New Year, we’re highlighting ways to come together and focus on the things we can all agree on – like building a thriving economy and having a say in how our communities are run. We all deserve optimal health, a good education, and financial security.

NH Possible was created for this moment.

We are a nonpartisan initiative designed to bring diverse perspectives together to achieve common causes: health and wellbeing for all, an economy that works for everyone, and engaged, inclusive communities. We invite elected officials, community leaders, and others to engage in respectful, solution-oriented dialogue about the kind of future we want to create and how we can improve conditions that will enable more Granite Staters to thrive.

Far too often, many of us are forced to make difficult tradeoffs in our daily lives. NH Possible partners are already making progress on pressing issues in our state, driving practical strategies to afford area residents with more choices to realize their full potential. Our partners are working to reign in the cost of healthcare, address our workforce and housing shortages, and help families deal with inaccessible and unaffordable childcare. We don’t see these problems as inevitable; we see them as opportunities to come together to get big things done.

NH Possible partners urge everyone in the Granite State to play a role in strengthening our communities and creating practical solutions to the challenges we face.

Where to begin? We have a few ideas.

1. Build on positive signs and opportunities, rather than focusing on barriers: Though it’s true that some Granite Staters feel less connected to their communities than in the past, there is opportunity to restore greater levels of engagement. If we lean into this as a moment of re-engagement with our communities, we can reverse the trend of isolation and division while reconnecting with each other.

2. Develop New Hampshire solutions: NH Possible partners represent some of the state’s most thoughtful, conscientious leaders on our most urgent and complex challenges. From helping Granite Staters navigate the healthcare marketplace and strengthening the workforce, to compiling independent research and analysis that informs public policy, our partners are advancing positive change.

3. Join efforts to make change on issues that matter to you: While elections often get the most attention, they are far from the only time when we can have our voices heard. School board, housing committees, and town/city government meetings give community members a chance to weigh in on the everyday issues that have the greatest impact on our lives.

Going forward, NH Possible will highlight events designed to spur respectful conversations on complex issues affecting our daily lives and elevate the voices of everyday Granite Staters. NH Possible will share the story of what works here in our state and bring together stakeholders to create concrete solutions.

Where others see roadblocks, we see opportunities. Together, we can make the Granite State a better place for everyone to live, work, and raise a family.

Jennifer Frizzell is the coordinator of the NH Health Cost Initiative. Eilleen Liponis is the Executive Director of NH Businesses for Social Responsibility and Anthony Poore is the Director of the NH Center for Justice and Equity.

To learn more about NH Possible, please visit nhpossible.org

