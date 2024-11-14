NH State Police announce annual Toys for Tots campaign

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire State Police announces its annual involvement supporting the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign. Troopers will collaborate with area businesses and agencies to fill their cruisers with new toys.

Beginning today and continuing through Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, the State Police will host several events throughout the state to collect toys that will be distributed to children in need this holiday season.

New, unwrapped toys can be donated at any of the below scheduled toy collection events or at one of NHSP’s collection sites during business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

State Police Toy Collection Events
DateTimeLocation
Thursday, Nov. 142:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.Catholic Medical Center, 100 McGregor Street, Manchester
Monday, Nov. 184 p.m. – 8 p.m.Walmart, 683 Tenney Mountain Hwy, Plymouth
Monday, Nov. 184 p.m. – 8 p.m.Walmart, 561 Main Street, Gorham
Friday, Nov. 2210 a.m. – 1 p.m.Concord DMV, 23 Hazen Drive, Concord
Saturday, Nov. 239 a.m. – 1 p.m.Walmart, 35 Fresh River Road, Epping
Saturday, Nov. 239 a.m. – 3 p.m.Walmart, 1458 Lake Shore Road, Gilford
Sunday, Nov. 248 a.m. – 1 p.m.Walmart, 46 N South Rd, North Conway
Friday, Nov. 293 p.m. – 7 p.m.Target, 220 S River Rd, Bedford
Saturday, Nov. 3010 a.m. – 2 p.m.Target, 46 Ash Brook Rd, Keene
Saturday, Nov. 3010 a.m. – 2 p.m.Bass Pro, 2 Commerce Dr, Hooksett
Sunday, Dec. 19 a.m. – 1 p.m.Walmart, 116 Farmington Rd, Rochester
Tuesday, Dec. 311 a.m. – 2 p.m.33 Hazen Drive, Concord (State Police HQ)Giving Tuesday
State Police Collection Sites
Troop A Barracks315 Calef Highway, Epping
Troop B Barracks16 East Point Drive, Bedford
Troop C Barracks15 Ash Court, Keene
Troop D Barracks139 Iron Works Road, Concord
Troop E Barracks1864 White Mountain Highway, Tamworth
Troop F Barracks549 Route 302, Twin Mountain
Troop G Barracks (Inside DMV)23 Hazen Drive, Concord
Marine Patrol Headquarters31 Dock Road, Gilford
State Police Headquarters33 Hazen Drive, Concord

Online donations from Amazon can be shipped to:
Michal Sventek, PIO
NHSP – Operations Bureau
33 Hazen Drive
Concord, NH 03305

For updates and additional information on our Toys for Tots campaign, follow New Hampshire State Police on Facebook (@NHStatePolice), Twitter (@NH_StatePolice) and Instagram (@nhstatepolice).

