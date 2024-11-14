NH State Police announce annual Toys for Tots campaign

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire State Police announces its annual involvement supporting the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign. Troopers will collaborate with area businesses and agencies to fill their cruisers with new toys.
Beginning today and continuing through Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, the State Police will host several events throughout the state to collect toys that will be distributed to children in need this holiday season.
New, unwrapped toys can be donated at any of the below scheduled toy collection events or at one of NHSP’s collection sites during business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.).
|State Police Toy Collection Events
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Catholic Medical Center, 100 McGregor Street, Manchester
|Monday, Nov. 18
|4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|Walmart, 683 Tenney Mountain Hwy, Plymouth
|Monday, Nov. 18
|4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|Walmart, 561 Main Street, Gorham
|Friday, Nov. 22
|10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Concord DMV, 23 Hazen Drive, Concord
|Saturday, Nov. 23
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Walmart, 35 Fresh River Road, Epping
|Saturday, Nov. 23
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Walmart, 1458 Lake Shore Road, Gilford
|Sunday, Nov. 24
|8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Walmart, 46 N South Rd, North Conway
|Friday, Nov. 29
|3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|Target, 220 S River Rd, Bedford
|Saturday, Nov. 30
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Target, 46 Ash Brook Rd, Keene
|Saturday, Nov. 30
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Bass Pro, 2 Commerce Dr, Hooksett
|Sunday, Dec. 1
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Walmart, 116 Farmington Rd, Rochester
|Tuesday, Dec. 3
|11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|33 Hazen Drive, Concord (State Police HQ)Giving Tuesday
|State Police Collection Sites
|Troop A Barracks
|315 Calef Highway, Epping
|Troop B Barracks
|16 East Point Drive, Bedford
|Troop C Barracks
|15 Ash Court, Keene
|Troop D Barracks
|139 Iron Works Road, Concord
|Troop E Barracks
|1864 White Mountain Highway, Tamworth
|Troop F Barracks
|549 Route 302, Twin Mountain
|Troop G Barracks (Inside DMV)
|23 Hazen Drive, Concord
|Marine Patrol Headquarters
|31 Dock Road, Gilford
|State Police Headquarters
|33 Hazen Drive, Concord
Online donations from Amazon can be shipped to:
Michal Sventek, PIO
NHSP – Operations Bureau
33 Hazen Drive
Concord, NH 03305
For updates and additional information on our Toys for Tots campaign, follow New Hampshire State Police on Facebook (@NHStatePolice), Twitter (@NH_StatePolice) and Instagram (@nhstatepolice).