NH State Police announce annual Toys for Tots campaign

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire State Police announces its annual involvement supporting the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign. Troopers will collaborate with area businesses and agencies to fill their cruisers with new toys.

Beginning today and continuing through Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, the State Police will host several events throughout the state to collect toys that will be distributed to children in need this holiday season.

New, unwrapped toys can be donated at any of the below scheduled toy collection events or at one of NHSP’s collection sites during business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

State Police Toy Collection Events Date Time Location Thursday, Nov. 14 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Catholic Medical Center, 100 McGregor Street, Manchester Monday, Nov. 18 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Walmart, 683 Tenney Mountain Hwy, Plymouth Monday, Nov. 18 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Walmart, 561 Main Street, Gorham Friday, Nov. 22 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Concord DMV, 23 Hazen Drive, Concord Saturday, Nov. 23 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Walmart, 35 Fresh River Road, Epping Saturday, Nov. 23 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Walmart, 1458 Lake Shore Road, Gilford Sunday, Nov. 24 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Walmart, 46 N South Rd, North Conway Friday, Nov. 29 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Target, 220 S River Rd, Bedford Saturday, Nov. 30 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Target, 46 Ash Brook Rd, Keene Saturday, Nov. 30 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bass Pro, 2 Commerce Dr, Hooksett Sunday, Dec. 1 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Walmart, 116 Farmington Rd, Rochester Tuesday, Dec. 3 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 33 Hazen Drive, Concord (State Police HQ)Giving Tuesday

State Police Collection Sites Troop A Barracks 315 Calef Highway, Epping Troop B Barracks 16 East Point Drive, Bedford Troop C Barracks 15 Ash Court, Keene Troop D Barracks 139 Iron Works Road, Concord Troop E Barracks 1864 White Mountain Highway, Tamworth Troop F Barracks 549 Route 302, Twin Mountain Troop G Barracks (Inside DMV) 23 Hazen Drive, Concord Marine Patrol Headquarters 31 Dock Road, Gilford State Police Headquarters 33 Hazen Drive, Concord

Online donations from Amazon can be shipped to:

Michal Sventek, PIO

NHSP – Operations Bureau

33 Hazen Drive

Concord, NH 03305

For updates and additional information on our Toys for Tots campaign, follow New Hampshire State Police on Facebook (@NHStatePolice), Twitter (@NH_StatePolice) and Instagram (@nhstatepolice).