NH students more than welcome at New England Woodworking Competition

Elliot Savitzky, Guild of New Hampshire Woodworkers president at PortCity Makerspace, as well as items from the 2023 New England Woodworking Competition. Photos/Kathleen Soldati and Earl Rich

DURHAM, NH – The New England Woodworking Competition, which celebrates the region’s centuries-long tradition of woodworking, is hoping that students will take part as the craft emerges from a COVID-era decline in schools.

The second annual event is Saturday Nov. 2, in the Memorial Union Building at the University of New Hampshire. It’s organized by the nonprofit Guild of New Hampshire Woodworkers in association with New Hampshire Furniture Masters and UNH. Entry deadline is Friday, Oct. 18.

The competition, the first of its kind in New England, according to organizers, is an extension of the region’s four-century history of furniture and cabinet-making. Organizers hope that students, in particular, will enter their work. Students who are in middle or high school, college or technical school, aren’t charged a submission fee. Non-student woodworkers pay $40 if they’re a Guild member, $60 if they’re not.

“UNH’s woodworking and furniture design program has been around for decades, and the region has a very long history of furniture making,” Leah Woods, head of UNH’s Woodworking and Furniture Design Program, said in a news release. “Having the show at UNH allows for not just community participants, but also our students to see and understand the world of furniture making. Our students will be able to connect with this whole world of people who make furniture as a profession and as a hobby, with both sharing a love of the craft.”

Last year’s inaugural competition, held in Concord, had 136 entries, 35 of which were students. Another 400 people attended.

Guild President Elliot Savitzky said the event “exceeded our wildest expectations.” He said that organizers are hoping for submissions from professional and amateur artisans across New England.

“The show provides an opportunity for woodworkers to display and discuss their craft and for the community to view the best in high quality woodworking design and construction,” he said. “Education is a key mission of our Guild and many of the pieces in this show reflect skills learned at many of our subgroups and small meeting events, as well as woodworking in schools.”

Philip Carle, a Merrimack High School woodworking instructor, said that entering the competition had an impact on his students, an “awe-inspiring experience.” Two of his students won awards, a first-place in their category and a people’s choice.

“[The students] saw all the entries and realized there were entries from people in their own town,” he said in the news release. “It opens up their world from the four walls of the classroom to the community and beyond…They saw that the fundamentals they’re learning translate into extraordinary museum pieces.”

Carle, a former co-executive director of the New England Association of Woodworking Teachers, said that woodworking in the state’s high schools is still recovering from the pandemic, during which several woodworking teachers left the profession.

“It difficult for us to achieve our goal of ‘connecting minds with hands,’” he said. “When you’re teaching woodworking remotely, you’re not having the complete experience of problem solving and skill development.”

He said that now woodworking is experiencing “an exciting time of recovery” in the state’s schools.

“The Guild is a fabulous partner to showcase student work and the skills they’ve learned,” Carle said. “When they learn these skills, they develop self confidence whether it’s with the chisel, the table saw, or the lathe. Students become confident and for some it turns into a passion. Those who become hooked want to come in before or after school or on their lunch break. It’s exciting!”

The competition welcomes all levels of expertise, organizers said. Judges will evaluate entries in 11 categories relative to ability and experience.

The public can view an exhibition of competition entries and a companion exhibit of works by New Hampshire Furniture Masters and competition judges Owain Harris, David Lamb and Garrett Hack. Many of the submissions will be for sale.

The program will be emceed by Tom McLaughlin of Epic Woodworking and host of Shop Night Live, a weekly YouTube live stream program. Keynote remarks will be by Peter Galbert, chairmaker, teacher, writer and tool designer, and Allan Breed, cabinet and chair maker and carver.

The event begins at 5 p.m., with awards at 7 p.m. For ticket and submission information, visit gnhw.org.