NH Tech Alliance launches AI task force to guide responsible innovation and policy 

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Tech Alliance (NHTA) is proud to announce the launch of the New Hampshire AI Task Force, an initiative that brings together voices from government, industry, academia, and the community to help guide responsible AI development and influence public policy across New Hampshire.

Co-chaired by Philip Magnuszewski of D!srupt AI and Holly Neiweem of Apprentis Ventures the Task Force includes representatives from a wide range of organizations including:

University of New Hampshire

Elliot Health System

EnFi, Inc.

Hypertherm Associates

Fastly

Sheehan Phinney

NH Realtors Association

Darby Field Advisors

Business and Industry Association of NH

New Balance

The Task Force will serve as a collaborative forum to identify opportunities, address challenges, and inform both public understanding and legislative approaches to artificial intelligence. Its work will include:

● Convening experts and forming working groups focused on AI ethics, governance, talent development, and adoption

● Developing policy recommendations grounded in practical experience and technical insight

● Hosting public forums and events to educate and engage the broader community ● Promoting ethical, inclusive, and forward-looking AI practices in New Hampshire

“Artificial intelligence will transform how we live, work, and grow businesses,” said Julie Demers, Executive Director of the NH Tech Alliance. “New Hampshire has an opportunity to lead—but only if we bring together those building, using, and impacted by AI to shape a thoughtful, innovation-friendly path forward.”

Participation in the AI Task Force is open to NH Tech Alliance members and partners with expertise or interest in AI. The initiative aligns with the Alliance’s broader mission to support a vibrant, inclusive, and competitive technology ecosystem across the state. Fill out the AI Task Force interest form here.