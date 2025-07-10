NH to receive $4.5M as part of $720M national opioid settlements from 8 drug makers

NH Attorney General John Formella. File photo

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella on Thurday announced approximately $720 million nationwide in settlements with eight drug makers that manufactured opioid pills and worsened the nationwide opioid crisis. Based on the overwhelming participation by Attorneys General across the country, all eight defendants have agreed to proceed with a sign-on period for local governments.

New Hampshire stands to receive approximately $4.5 million over the next ten years.

“This latest settlement is another important step in holding opioid manufacturers accountable for the devastation they’ve caused in New Hampshire and across the country,” said Attorney General Formella. “These funds will help us continue to invest in treatment, prevention, and recovery efforts that save lives and strengthen communities right here in the Granite State.”

The eight defendants and the total amount they will pay in funds to address the opioid crisis as part of the deal are:

Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years

Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years

Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years

Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year

Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years

Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years

Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year

Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year

Additionally, seven of the companies (not including Indivior) are prohibited from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products, making or selling any product that contains more than 40 mg of oxycodone per pill, and are required to put in place a monitoring and reporting system for suspicious orders. Indivior has agreed to not manufacture or sell opioid products for the next 10 years, but it will be able to continue marketing and selling medications to treat opioid use disorder.

Today’s announcement is in addition to the settlement the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced back in June with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family in which New Hampshire stands to receive as much as $30 million from that settlement over the next 10 years. To date, the Granite State has already received more than $97.4 million in opioid settlement funds from either settlement agreements or bankruptcy courts orders with the following companies: McKinsey; McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen; Janssen; CVS; Walgreens; Walmart; Teva; Allergan; Publicis Health; and Mallinckrodt. Several cases remain pending in bankruptcy courts, including those involving: Endo; Rite Aid; and Purdue Pharma/the Sackler Family.

Of the settlement funds received, New Hampshire has awarded $70.9 million in grants—approved by the Governor and Executive Council—to support programs focused on the prevention, treatment, and recovery of substance use disorders. An additional $14.4 million has been distributed directly to all ten counties as well as the following cities and towns: Belmont, Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Derry, Dover, Franklin, Keene, Laconia, Londonderry, Manchester, Nashua, and Rochester, to support similar substance use initiatives.