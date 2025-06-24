NH4Ukraine begins its 8th humanitarian mission on June 24

NH4Ukraine is focused on helping the most vulnerable who are caught in the crossfire of this war. Photo/NH4Ukraine

BEDFORD, NH – Bedford-based NH4Ukraine.org announced that it will embark on its 8th aid mission to Ukraine on June 24. Founded only weeks after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it will be their second yearlong mission in a row, with mission No. 7 having just ended in April.

According to founder Brian Nolen, “With the generosity of everyday people who care enough to donate, we provide food, hygiene and other essential goods directly to innocent victims of Russian aggression in the hardest-hit areas of the country. These are often frontline villages where other aid groups won’t venture to because of the proximity to active fighting.”

Nolen stresses that all personal expenses are paid by volunteers, so donors can be assured their donation goes directly toward providing this critical aid. All goods are purchased within Ukraine at wholesale prices, providing stimulus to the Ukrainian economy as well as making the most of their funds.

The organization’s fiscal sponsor is United-Ukraine.org, a California 501(c)3.

Operating out of the large city of Kharkiv, just 20 miles from the Russian border, ensures that they have access to wholesale pricing while also being located not far from the front lines. In addition to buying and delivering wholesale aid, NH4Ukraine helps stage fun community events for displaced families living in Kharkiv, to try to bring a sense of normalcy back to kids who’ve lost everything.

