NHDOT News – Road Work on I-93 at Exit 8 in Manchester

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will start a new phase of a multi-bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 93, in the northbound travel lanes between Exit 6 and Exit 8 in Manchester, on Sunday evening, September 15, 2024.

Weather permitting; construction operations will require nightly lane closures for installation of permanent lane shifts required to facilitate phased bridge rehabilitation on the I-93 northbound bridges over Wellington Road and Stevens Pond. This work is expected to be completed over a one-week period and will take place from approximately 9:00 pm to 5:00 am each evening.

Weather permitting; The NHDOT will reopen the Exit 8 off ramp from I-93 northbound to Wellington Road in Manchester, on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 5:00 am.

Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs.

E.D. Swett from Concord, NH is the general contractor for this $10.1 M maintenance and preservation bridge project which is expected to finish in October 2025.