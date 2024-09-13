NHDOT News – Road Work on I-93 at Exit 8 in Manchester

, ,
Construction has been ongoing with the I-93 Exit 8 Northbound offramp during 2024. Screenshot/Google Maps

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will start a new phase of a multi-bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 93, in the northbound travel lanes between Exit 6 and Exit 8 in Manchester, on Sunday evening, September 15, 2024.   

Weather permitting; construction operations will require nightly lane closures for installation of permanent lane shifts required to facilitate phased bridge rehabilitation on the I-93 northbound bridges over Wellington Road and Stevens Pond.  This work is expected to be completed over a one-week period and will take place from approximately 9:00 pm to 5:00 am each evening.  

Weather permitting; The NHDOT will reopen the Exit 8 off ramp from I-93 northbound to Wellington Road in Manchester, on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 5:00 am.  

Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs.  

E.D. Swett from Concord, NH is the general contractor for this $10.1 M maintenance and preservation bridge project which is expected to finish in October 2025.  

Other Posts To Check Out:

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: What to do and when to get help 10 things your NICU nurse wants you to know Manchester, Nashua nursing home CEO, wife, among Route 101 crash victims New Hampshire population continues to increase Current thoughts on vaccines for children Some Granite Staters turn to gardening as high cost of living drives food insecurity

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 