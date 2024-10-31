NHPR and SNHU announce Civics 101 partnership

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire Public Radio’s podcast Civics 101 is now embedded  within the civic engagement curriculum at Southern New Hampshire University, a  private, nonprofit higher education institution serving more 196,000 students online and 4,000 students on campus in Manchester, N.H. 

“Understanding the basics of how American democracy works – and how it’s meant to work, as we strive to build a more perfect union – is foundational learning,” said Jim Schachter, President and CEO of NHPR. “SNHU is a global leader in learning innovation, and NHPR is honored to support the university’s general education goals.” 

As of the start of the 2024-25 academic year, select Civics 101 episodes are now linked  directly within a civic engagement course in SNHU’s General Education program known  as The Commons. Featured episodes include “Who Writes Bills?”, “Disinformation and  Misinformation”, “Socialism, Communism, Fascism”, and “There Ought to Be a Law!” 

“At SNHU, we are proud to partner with NHPR to provide unbiased and nonpartisan  information for our learners to help prepare them to be global citizens by fostering an  environment of respectful discourse based on facts,” said Dr. Priscilla Hobbs, Senior  Associate Dean of General Education, SNHU. “The NHPR Civics 101 podcast provides  much of the information vital to the goals of The Commons, while SNHU provides the  platform and environment to create the next generation of informed and active citizens.” 

SNHU recently reimagined its General Education program to fit the realities of a student-centric, 21st-century experience. The Commons, which launched in the fall of 2023, prepares students to participate in thoughtful, respectful, and productive discourse, according to SNHU. SNHU turned to NHPR and Civics 101 for unbiased, nonpartisan information that presents the facts about how our government works, and the issues that face our society. 

Civics 101 is a podcast about the basics of our government and how our democracy  works, produced weekly by NHPR.

NHPR is a nonprofit delivering news from New  Hampshire and NPR. Our vision is that through trustworthy journalism, we enrich lives  and build stronger communities, in New Hampshire and beyond. Our award-winning  journalism is available to listen to and read 24/7. Find us on the radio, at NHPR.org, via  the NHPR app, or by asking your smart speaker to “Play NHPR.” NHPR journalists  deliver local news, cultural programs, email newsletters, and podcasts,  including Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Civics 101, Outside/In, Document,  Bear Brook, Pulitzer Prize finalist The 13th Step, The Weekender, The Rundown,  Primarily Politics, The Folk Show, and the N.H. News Recap.

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 