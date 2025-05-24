Nighttime work on the FE Everett Turnpike in Bedford  set for May 27-28

Expect night work on the Everett Turnpike north of the Bedford tolls May 27-28.

Construction activities will require nightly lane closures.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin striping for a new phase of construction on the F.E. Everett Turnpike Northbound and Southbound just North of the Bedford tolls starting Tuesday, May 27, 2025, through Wednesday 28, 2025.

Weather permitting, construction crews will be working between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. and will require the use of lane closures. They will be striping the temporarily widened areas Northbound and Southbound, just north of the existing toll booth. These temporary widenings will allow traffic to be relocated to the outside of the roadway while construction crews begin constructing permanent drainage, barrier, pavement and the concrete roadway containing the sensors for the future All Electronic Tolling (AET) gantry, in the median area. Once this phase of construction is complete, the toll gantry can be erected and begin collecting tolls while the existing toll both plaza can be decommissioned and removed.

Message boards, uniformed officers, traffic control devices, and smart work zone devices will be used to direct the traveling public. Motorists are encouraged to sign up for free, real-time traffic related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/

The 16100 project in Bedford consists of converting the existing traditional tollbooth plaza on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford to All Electronic Tolling (AET) Facilities. AET will allow for a continuous stream of vehicles at highway speeds, capturing the fee from an overhead gantry system. R.S. Audley of Bow, NH is the general contractor of this $16 million project, which is scheduled for completion in the Fall of 2027.