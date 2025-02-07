    ‘No risk to public’: Police investigate incident that left 2 people with stab wounds

    MANCHESTER, NH – On February 7, 2025, at approximately 7 p.m. Manchester Police responded to Elm Street for a report  of a stabbing outside Bunny’s Convenience Store. 

    A 42-year-old man was found bleeding heavily suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper  body. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening. 

    Shortly afterward, police learned a 25-year-old man had been located on Bridge Street, also suffering  from a stab wound. He too, was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

    Through the investigation police determined the two incidents are connected. All of the involved  parties are accounted for, and there is no further risk to the public. 

    This remains under investigation. Anyone with information about these incidents should call  Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

