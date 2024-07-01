‘No tolerance’ saturation patrol nets 16 arrests, 95 summons after 248 stops

,
MANCHESTER, NH – On June 26, 2024, Manchester Police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint enforcement day. Officers and deputies saturated downtown Manchester and other areas of the city  looking for driving violations, various criminal offenses as well as people with outstanding warrants.

This was essentially a “no tolerance” initiative, and resulted in more than 240 motor vehicle stops and  more than a dozen arrests. 

  • Motor Vehicle Stops – 248 
  • Summons – 95 
  • Arrests – 16 

Arrested were:

  • Rafael Pamphile– Resisting Arrest 
  • Megan Burke – Warrant – Hillsborough County Superior Court North – Failure to Appear
  • Stephane Webster – Receiving Stolen Property and Resisting Arrest 
  • Seann Howe – Warrant – Hillsborough County Superior Court North Michael Taylor- Warrant  Other Agency – Non Appearance Hillsborough Superior Court North- Failure to Appear
  • Justin Hainey-Warrant – Hillsborough Superior Curt South – Failure to Appear, Criminal  Restraint, and 2nd Degree Assault (Domestic Violence) 
  • Michael Ruffle – Warrant – Hillsborough County Superior Court North – Failure to Appear and  Possession of a Controlled Drug 
  • David Iannuzzo – Possession of a Controlled Drug 
  • Ashley Ricker – Bench Warrant 
  • Soncheri Bruce– Warrant Other Agency 
  • Jenny Kuligowski-Warrant 
  • William Mejia-Delisle-Bench Warrant 
  • Isaiah Knowles – Warrant Other Agency 
  • Richard Maxwell Currier III– Bench Warrant 
