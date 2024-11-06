Nonprofit offers free PTSD treatment for veterans

Among veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, as many as 1-in-4 may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

More than mere anxiety, symptoms of PTSD can include nightmares, depression, an inability to focus, and even suicidality. However, a New Hampshire nonprofit organization, Traumatic Stress Therapy Services, is working to eliminate PTSD for as many sufferers as possible—particularly those in public service.

In addition to helping veterans, Traumatic Stress Therapy Services offers free PTSD treatment for active military and even first responders—the latter including police, firefighters, as well as dispatchers. TSTS relies entirely upon tax-deductible donations to fund services.

“Some PTSD sufferers are living without insurance,” said Alissa Dillon, a counselor at TSTS. “Others are simply looking for privacy during their treatment, as it can be very difficult to open up to loved ones about PTSD.”

The organization operates as a nonprofit to eliminate the involvement of insurers and employers, offering total privacy and financial peace of mind to patients.

“Many of my patients are suffering PTSD because of the jobs they currently have, and they worry that they will be risking their careers by seeking treatment,” said Alissa. “Our goal is to eliminate all the barriers and get public servants the help that they deserve.”

For Alissa, who holds a master’s degree in mental health counseling, trauma treatment is her passion. She specializes in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing—an unconventional treatment method that “uses eye movements or tapping to help the brain reconcile traumatic memories.”

Traumatic Stress Therapy Services boasts a 95% success rate, backed up by patient testimonials.

One patient wrote that Alissa’s EMDR treatment helped him “explore and challenge” the issues that contributed to his PTSD, “and the irrationality that accompanies it.”

Another wrote about his PTSD stemming from a car accident involving a fatality, describing his experiences during the week after his first EMDR session.

“Am I still emotional about the event? Yes, but the feelings are new and normal,” he wrote. “The rest of the baggage from it has been lifted off of my shoulders.”

Telehealth is available for patients, and Alissa is licensed in most of New England—Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

More information about Traumatic Stress Therapy Services is available on their website. To make a tax-deductible donation, click here. Sufferers of PTSD seeking free treatment are encouraged to sign up using this form.