Northbound high speed toll lanes in Hooksett closing on Wednesday for several months

Hooksett tolls. File photo

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is beginning work on open-road tolling (ORT) equipment at the Hooksett I-93 toll booth and that will require the closure of the toll booth’s northbound high-speed lane.

The closure begins at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 2 at 5 a.m. The ORT equipment is expected to be fully replaced by Memorial Day 2025.

Motorists driving southbound near the tolls will also have to watch out for lane reconfigurations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. These reconfigurations come from grinding and reshaping efforts aimed at steering traffic into the traditional toll lanes.

This work is part of the Nashua-Hooksett-Concord Central Turnpike Paving Project 44495. Pike Industries of Belmont, NH is the general contractor for the $7.1 million project, which is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2025.