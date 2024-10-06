Nov. 1: Wine and Whiskers fundraiser to benefit Tailgait Transport & Rescue

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us at our 3rd Annual Wine and Whiskers. Enjoy some food, wine and dessert while perusing the silent and live auctions, all to benefit Tailgait Transport & Rescue.

About Tailgait

Tailgait Transport and Rescue, a 501(c)3 organization, is dedicated to rescuing dogs facing euthanasia in high-kill shelters and transporting them to shelters in the northeast where they receive love and care until they find their forever homes. Since its establishment 2 years ago, Tailgait Transport and Rescue has successfully transported and saved 80 dogs. Our mission extends beyond transportation; we strive to initiate the healing process for these animals during their journey northward. Learn more here.