Nov. 1: Wine and Whiskers fundraiser to benefit Tailgait Transport & Rescue

Byline:
,

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us at our 3rd Annual Wine and Whiskers. Enjoy some food, wine and dessert while perusing the silent and live auctions, all to benefit Tailgait Transport & Rescue.

About Tailgait

Tailgait Transport and Rescue, a 501(c)3 organization, is dedicated to rescuing dogs facing euthanasia in high-kill shelters and transporting them to shelters in the northeast where they receive love and care until they find their forever homes. Since its establishment 2 years ago, Tailgait Transport and Rescue has successfully transported and saved 80 dogs. Our mission extends beyond transportation; we strive to initiate the healing process for these animals during their journey northward. Learn more here.

Other Posts To Check Out:

The Weekender: August 8 – 11: Antiques Show, Film Festival, Art in the Park + more The Weekender, August 16-18: Mahrajan, Car Show, Summerfest, and more Upcoming Beer Festivals The Weekender, August 22 – 24: Irish Festival, Teen Library Lock-in, Monster Hunt + more Sept. 8 – 4th Annual Poker Ride: Get your motors runnin’ … for the underdogs! The Weekender, August 29 – 31: Cruisin’ Downtown, Hopkinton Fair, UFO Festival + more

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 