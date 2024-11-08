Nov. 21: ‘Beyond the Screen’ wraps up series on positive mental health for NH youth

GOFFSTOWN, NH – YouthWell NH announces part three of a three-part series called Beyond the Screen: Promoting Positive Mental Health for NH Youth. In September, October and November three free evening events tackle the issue of kids and screens and phones in school. The recent attention surrounding the book Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt has elevated the discussion to the forefront and there is no better time to share these films and engage with parents; particularly elementary school parents who are still able to make the changes needed to help kids lead happier, healthier lives.

On November 21, 6:30 p.m. at the NH Institute of Politics, Saint Anselm College the third event in the three-part series will include an expert led discussion on how we can work together to make necessary changes to how we deal with smart phones in our schools. The panel consists of Heather Inyart, Executive Director, Media Power Youth, Rose Sebastian, Special Education Case Manager, Dover High School, Holly Mintz, Chief Medical Officer for Ambulatory Care Services at Elliot Health System, Sarah Marandos, Assistant Superintendent Pelham School District, a school principal and a student representative.

Please join us for this free, public event that will provide critical information for a very serious issue impacting NH youth. For further information about YouthWell NH or to secure a free ticket to the November 21st event, please visit YouthWellnh.org.

Youthwell New Hampshire, is a nonprofit organization focused on addressing youth mental health issues across our state. YouthWell supports our community as a funding source for existing programs, services and new initiatives that impact youth mental health in New Hampshire. We partner and assist other organizations beyond funding to make their missions pertaining to youth mental health a reality. We add our voices as advocates for effective and sustainable solutions to improve the mental health and well-being of our young people.