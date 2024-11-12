Nov. 22-24: ‘Murder’s in the Heir’ at the Majestic Theatre – like a live-action game of Clue where you decide the ending





MANCHESTER, NH – In “Murder’s in the Heir,” a comedy by Billy St. John, the game of Clue basically becomes a play resulting in a masterfully entertaining show for all to enjoy.

Almost every character in this hilarious mystery has the weapon, opportunity, and motive to commit the unseen murder. And it’s up to the audience to decide who actually did it! Each of the heirs to the tyrannical billionaire, Simon Starkweather, has the means and the motive to do away with him. The play’s unique ending, utilizing secret ballots gathered at intermission from the audience, determines the killer in this maze of murder.

Murder’s in the Heir is directed by Becky Rush and stars: Michele Bossie, Natashia Da Cunha-Lund, Katie Davis, Matthew Davis, Larissa Gault, Scott Howard, Alex Jozitis, Benjamin Mahon, Ilana Peet, Lee Peet, Eric Petit, Josh Sanborn, Krystal Timinski and Marinda Weaver.

Performances of “Murder’s in the Heir” will be held Friday November 22 at 7 p.m., Saturday, November 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 24 at 2 p.m. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.