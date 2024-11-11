November 14 Zoning Board: Home projects, subdivisions + adaptive reuse

ZONING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, November 14 at 6 p.m. and the following cases will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

ZBA2024-111: 131 Bailey Avenue, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has proposed to install two propane tanks and an AC condenser with a side yard setback of 9’ where 20’ is required, and maintain the expansion of a rear deck with a 14’ side yard setback where 20’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback and 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2024-112: 41 Poplar Street, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 1

Applicant has proposed to install a generator 1’ from the side lot line in the rear yard where 4’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2024-113: 109 Bailey Avenue, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has proposed to construct an attached two-story garage with a 2.3’ side yard setback where 20’ is required, with a front yard setback of 20.7’ where 25’ is required, and create three front yard parking spaces within 4’ of a building and lot line, with more than one space within the front yard setback, and with a driveway width of 30’ where 24’ is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback, 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks, and 10.08(C) Driveway Width.

ZBA2024-114: 315 Kimball Street (Map 777, Lot 13A), Urban Multifamily District, Ward 11

Applicant has proposed to construct a 19,854 SF two-story multi-purpose social services center that will be comprised of a youth and child services use occupying approximately 13,124 SF; a community center use occupying approximately 1,600 SF that will offer community resources, meeting space, and a food pantry; and an outpatient health care practitioners use occupying approximately 5,120 SF. The proposed building will have a 3’ street yard setback along Upland Street where 10’ is required, with parking in the street yard in a residential district, where four parking spaces do not have the required 10’ landscaped buffer, and with an 8’ fence in the street yard and side yard. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 5.10 Multi-Purpose Social Services Center, 6.03(A) Street Yard Setback, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks, 10.07(G) Landscaping, and 8.27(B) Fences and Walls.

ZBA2024-115: 66 Green Acres Drive, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has proposed to construct a breezeway and a 26’ x 28’ two-stall garage addition with a 3’ side yard setback where 10’ is required and 22.2’ rear yard setback where 30’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, and 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback.

ZBA2024-116: 329 Front Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 12

Applicant has proposed to subdivide the property into two lots, creating one new buildable lot for a single-family dwelling. Lot 39 will remain improved with an existing two- family dwelling with an attached barn where two new dwelling units are proposed resulting in a four-unit multi-family dwelling, with buildable lot area of 12,206 SF where 15,000 SF is required, with lot frontage and width of 139.05’ where 150’ is required, with a side yard setback of 10.7’ where 20’ is required, where the parking area is proposed to be maintained without the required bumpers, and with a driveway width of 38’ where 24’ is allowed. Proposed Lot 39A will have a buildable lot area of 7,018 SF where 7,500 SF is required and where the required lot width is not maintained for a depth of 100’ from the front lot line. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 5.10(A)6 Multi-Family Dwellings, 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Front and Width (2 counts), 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 10.07(k)1 Parking Bumpers, and 10.08(C) Driveway Width on Lot 39, and 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area and 6.02 Minimum Lot Width on proposed Lot 39A.

ZBA2024-117: 66 Ashmere Drive, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has proposed to construct a one-story 14’ x 16’ sunroom with a 7.3’ side yard setback where 10’ is required, widen the driveway resulting in two parking spaces in the front yard setback and one within 4’ of a property line, and maintain an 11’ x 8’ shed in the side yard with a side yard setback of 4’ where 10’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (2 counts), and 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2024-118: 915 Holt Avenue (Map 717, Lot 24D-24L), General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 6

Applicant has proposed to establish a storage lot for a tow company. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 5.10(I)4 Automotive Repair (Storage Lot for Tow Company).

ZBA2024-119: 896 Goffs Falls Road, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 8

Applicant has proposed to to modify an automotive repair use established by variance granted in case ZO-19-2018 and modified by cases ZO-141-2018 and ZBA2022-016, by incorporating a newly acquired portion of the former right-of-way fronting Goffs Falls Road by adding parking spaces in front of the building and reconfiguring the parking in the rear yard, resulting in an increase of seven parking spaces. Applicant seeks. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 5.1(I)4 Automotive Repair.

ZBA2024-120: 82 Arthur Avenue, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 1

Applicant has proposed to maintain three parking spaces in the front yard with one space less than the required 4’ from the front lot line, and maintain a driveway width of 34’ where 24’ is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 10.09(A) Parking Setbacks and 10.08(C) Driveway Width.

ZBA2024-121: 22 Quincy Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 3

Applicant has proposed to construct a new egress stairway with a 5.5’ side yard setback where 10’ is required and a rear yard setback of 10.7’ where 20’ is required, and maintain two parking spaces with one within 4’ of the lot line and the other within 4’ of the building, resulting in 88% lot coverage where 60% is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (2 counts), and 6.04 Lot Coverage.

ZBA2024-122: 302 Lake Avenue, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 5

Applicant has proposed to reconstruct a non-conforming structure with a footprint of approximately 1,048 SF along with a previously approved unbuilt addition, for a total footprint of approximately 1,632 SF, with a full basement, with a side yard setback of 4’ where 10’ is required, a floor area ratio of 0.92 where 0.75 is allowed, and erect two internally illuminated 4’ x 10’ wall signs where only one 20 SF non-illuminated sign is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 6.06 Floor Area Ratio, 9.08 Signs (5 counts).

ZBA2024-124: 15 High Street, Civic-Institutional District, Ward 3

Applicant has proposed to convert an existing professional office building to sale of general goods, including an art gallery, small scale craftsmen business (art studio), and one artisan’s loft. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 5.10(F)5 Sale of General Goods and Merchandise Within an Establishment of up to 8,000 SF (Gallery Sales), 5.10(D)7 Small Scale Assembly, Fabrication, and Craftsmen Business with No Outside Storage or Machinery, and 5.10(D)8 Artisan’s Lofts Including Living and Working Facilities in the Same Unit for Craftsmen and Artisans.

ZBA2024-128: Salem Street (Map 449, Lot 19A), Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 10

Applicant has proposed to subdivide the parcel into two buildable lots for single-family dwellings where each lot does not maintain 75’ of width for a distance of 100’ from the front lot line. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.02 Minimum Lot Width for Lot 19A, and 6.02 Minimum Lot Width for proposed Lot 19B.

ZBA2024-135: 30 James A. Pollock Drive, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 10

Applicant has proposed to install two 120-gallon propane tanks with a side yard setback of 4’ where 10’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, November 7 and the following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.