November 21 Planning Board: Continuation of Revo Casino hearing

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED PUBLIC HEARING
The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, November 21 at 6 p.m. for a limited public hearing where the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.
CU2024-025: 1279 South Willow Street, General Business District, Ward 9
Continuation of a public hearing that began on Thursday, November 7. Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for the reduction in the required on-site parking associated with the Charitable Gaming Facility redevelopment.
SP2024-019: 1279 South Willow Street, General Business District, Ward 9
Continuation of a public hearing that began on Thursday, November 7. Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the redevelopment of three lots into a single lot or record for a proposed 63,175 square foot Charitable Gaming Facility with the associated site improvements.
PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING
The following application will be discussed during a regular business meeting following the conclusion of the limited public hearing:
- S2024-010: 167 Union Street
- PDSP2024-001 Amendment: 800 & 830 Harvey Road
- PDSP2024-003: 571 Holt Avenue
- CU2024-025 & SP2024-019: 1279 South Willow Street
ZONING BOARD UPDATES
The Zoning Board met on Thursday, November 14 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.
- ZBA2024-111: 131 Bailey Avenue, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-112: 41 Poplar Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-113: 109 Bailey Avenue, Tabled due to applicant absence.
- ZBA2024-114: 315 Kimball Street (Map 777, Lot 13A), Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-115: 66 Green Acres Drive, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-116: 329 Front Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-117: 66 Ashmere Drive, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-118: 915 Holt Avenue (Map 717, Lot 24D-24L), Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-119: 896 Goffs Falls Road, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-120: 82 Arthur Avenue, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-121: 22 Quincy Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-122: 302 Lake Avenue, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-124: 15 High Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-128: Salem Street (Map 449, Lot 19A), Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-135: 30 James A. Pollock Drive, Variance granted.