November 21 Planning Board: Continuation of Revo Casino hearing

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, November 21 at 6 p.m. for a limited public hearing where the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

CU2024-025: 1279 South Willow Street, General Business District, Ward 9

Continuation of a public hearing that began on Thursday, November 7. Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for the reduction in the required on-site parking associated with the Charitable Gaming Facility redevelopment.

SP2024-019: 1279 South Willow Street, General Business District, Ward 9

Continuation of a public hearing that began on Thursday, November 7. Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the redevelopment of three lots into a single lot or record for a proposed 63,175 square foot Charitable Gaming Facility with the associated site improvements.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The following application will be discussed during a regular business meeting following the conclusion of the limited public hearing:

S2024-010: 167 Union Street

167 Union Street PDSP2024-001 Amendment: 800 & 830 Harvey Road

800 & 830 Harvey Road PDSP2024-003: 571 Holt Avenue

571 Holt Avenue CU2024-025 & SP2024-019: 1279 South Willow Street

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, November 14 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.