November 7 Planning Board: Various business developments proposed citywide

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, November 7 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

CU2024-021: 194 Lake Avenue, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for a reduction in required parking for a restaurant.

CU2024-022: 194 Lake Avenue, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for a change of use from a convenience store to a restaurant.

CU2024-023: 1070 Holt Avenue, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 6

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for a change in use from a warehouse and distribution facility use to a business and professional office use for the office of a tow company.

S2024-010: 167 Union Street, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 7

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application for an existing 14,998 square foot lot of record into two new buildable lots.

PDSP2024-001 Amendment: 800 & 830 Harvey Road, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a site plan and planned development amendment to a previously approved 9-building, 70-unit townhouse development with 1,050 feet of new private road.

PDSP2024-003: 571 Holt Avenue, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 6

Applicant has submitted a site plan and planned development application for utilization of the existing office building as well as a proposed 6,624 square foot garage and associated site improvements.

CU2024-025: 1279 South Willow Street, General Business District, Ward 9

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for the reduction in the required on-site parking associated with the Charitable Gaming Facility redevelopment.

SP2024-019: 1279 South Willow Street, General Business District, Ward 9

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the redevelopment of three lots into a single lot or record for a proposed 63,175 square foot Charitable Gaming Facility with the associated site improvements

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during a limited business meeting:

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, October 17 and the following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.