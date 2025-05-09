Now Leasing: The Edge Apartments – modern riverfront living in Manchester, NH 

The Edge Apartments, now leasing, at 303 Dunbar St. in Manchester, NH.

MANCHESTER, NH – The Edge Apartments, a newly constructed residential community, is now leasing 160 upscale apartment homes situated along the scenic Merrimack River. This thoughtfully designed development offers residents a unique blend of modern living and everyday comfort, all within minutes of downtown Manchester.

Developed by Brady Sullivan Properties, a leader in innovative real estate development throughout New England, The Edge marks the latest addition to their growing portfolio of high-quality residential communities.

Each apartment home at The Edge is designed to provide a contemporary lifestyle with sleek, high-end finishes. The community features spacious 1-3 bedroom and 1-2 bath layouts starting at $2,100/month that include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and in-unit washers and dryers. Every detail has been considered to ensure both style and functionality, offering residents a comfortable and refined living experience.

The Edge is an animal friendly community where residents will enjoy a wide range of amenities that enhance daily life. Among its many features are a fitness center, an on-site animal spa, theatre, and a community room ideal for socializing or relaxing. For added convenience, both off-street and garage parking are available.

The location of The Edge Apartments offers the best of both worlds—peaceful riverfront views and quick access to the vibrant offerings of Manchester. The community is located just minutes from I-293 and is close to restaurants.

Click here for a photo gallery of interior/exterior images.