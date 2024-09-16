Oct. 10: Lozeau, Tenn and Dexter to be honored at Good Samaritan Awards Celebration 2024

Lozeau Tenn Dexter

MANCHESTER, NH – Pastoral Counseling Services (PCS) will be hosting its 28th Good Samaritan Awards (GSA) Celebration on Thursday Oct. 10, at the Derryfield Country Club from 5 – 7 p.m.. PCS started the GSA event in 1996 to recognize and honor generous and active people who are making significant contributions to the health and wellbeing of Manchester and surrounding communities.

This year PCS will honor Concord Police Det. Dana J. Dexter, Donnnalee Lozeau and James J. Tenn Jr.

Dana J. Dexter is a police officer and detective with the Concord Police Department who has been serving the Concord community for over 20 years. A lifelong public servant, he works diligently to nurture relationships with various community organizations, business professionals, families, non-profits, schools, community partners, and others.

Donnalee Lozeau, the CEO of Southern NH Services and former mayor of Nashua, has a long history of public service. As a passionate community advocate, she works hard to increase access to programs that promote education, employment, childcare, health, nutrition, housing and financial security. For example, she is the original founder of Mary’s House, a 40-unit housing project that provides a safe, subsidized, and supportive living environment for women.

James J. Tenn, Jr., a Manchester native and accomplished lawyer, has a long history of helping others, often behind the scenes and without seeking recognition. As the past Chair of the NH Bar Association and its Foundation, Jim was instrumental in working to increase funds for legal assistance, addressing inequities among its members, and encouraging civic and law education.

Tickets and sponsorships are available to purchase online here.