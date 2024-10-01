Oct. 13: First Ever NH Fashion Week at The Venues at the Factory

NH Fashion Week: Unveiling Granite Glam

MANCHESTER, NH – NH Fashion Week is set to make a bold statement as it debuts at the Venues at the Factory, bringing together visionary designers from across the region for a groundbreaking celebration of fashion, creativity, and community. This highly anticipated event will take place on Sunday October 13th and promises an evening filled with innovation, artistry, and collaboration.





This year, NH Fashion Week is proud to support Positive Street Art, a local non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a passion for urban arts and building strong communities through educational workshops and community events. By partnering with Positive Street Art, NH Fashion Week aims to blend the vibrant world of fashion with the transformative power of art, inspiring attendees to engage with their local community.

Featured Designers:

Attendees will be treated to an elevated runway show featuring the latest collections from talented designers, including:

Featured Sponsors:

Clark & Co

Enterprise Bank

Vostra Moda

M&C Clothing

LAVO Beauty Co

& More

Event Highlights:

Guests can look forward to a glamorous red-carpet welcome, delectable hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and unique photo opportunities throughout the night. VIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive perks, including front-row seating, a swag bag, and a private meet & greet with the designers on the terrace after the show.

Attire:

Fashion formal is the theme, encouraging attendees to express their personal style, whether through elegant gowns, tailored suits, or trendy streetwear.

“NH Fashion Week is not just a platform for designers; it’s a celebration of creativity and community,” says Dina Akel, CEO of Vieira Luxe and producer of NH Fashion Week. “We’re excited to shine a spotlight on local talent while supporting Positive Street Art’s mission to enrich our community through the arts.”

Tickets and Sponsorship:

Tickets are now available for purchase on our website NHfashionweek.com and on Eventbrite.

For those interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at info@nhfashionweek.com.

Join us for a night that promises to be a feast for the senses and a testament to the collaborative spirit that defines the fashion industry. Together, let’s celebrate creativity, community, and the beauty of fashion!





Event Details:

What: NH Fashion Week

When: October 13th at 6 p.m.

Where: The Venues of the Factory, 252 Willow Street, Manchester, NH

Website: NHfashionweek.com

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Dina Akel at 781-923-0656

or info@nhfashionweek.com





