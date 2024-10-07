Oct. 13: Open auditions for youth ensemble to perform in Palace Theatre’s A Christmas Carol

Production will take place in November and December at the Palace Theatre





MANCHESTER, NH – Open auditions for the youth ensemble of this year’s production of A Christmas Carol will take place Sun. Oct. 13. Talented young performers in grades 2 to 12 are invited to audition for a chance to join the cast in this timeless holiday classic.

A unique opportunity to work alongside seasoned actors and bring the magical story of Ebenezer Scrooge to life, auditions will be held at Forever Emma Studios located at 516 Pine Street in Manchester. 5, 6 and 7 p.m.

Actors should bring a headshot and resume and expect to stay for the entire one-hour audition slot. They will learn a dance and be asked to sing. Actors should also come prepared to sing a short section of their favorite holiday song. All songs will be sung a cappella (without music).

If cast, there is a production fee of $85, which will include one complimentary show ticket and one show T-shirt. This is a professional show and not all who audition will be cast.

Rehearsals are set to begin on Friday, November 8, and A Christmas Carol performs November 29 to December 29, at the Palace Theatre.



For more information or to schedule your audition, please email MeganAlves@palacetheatre.org with performer’s name, age and preferred audition time.

About The Palace Theatres

Built in 1914, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Palace Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts center that hosts its own professional company, youth and teen program and presenting acts. It is committed to achieving its mission by preserving the historic facilities of the theatre, responding creatively to the cultural and entertainment needs of the community and governing in a fiscally responsible and strategic manner. Additional information is available at palacetheatre.org.