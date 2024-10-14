Oct. 17 Hevey Awards: Annual event to honor 3 citizens for values of faith and comnunity service

ROUiLLARD LAVALLIERE DUPUIS

MANCHESTER, NH – The second annual Hevey Awards reception is set for October 17, 2024, at The Spotlight Room, Hanover St.

About the Awards

The Endowment Fund has created the Monsignor Pierre Hevey Award to recognize individuals who reflect “Excellence in Faith and Community” among the corporate, donor and youth communities. The Award will be presented annually to those who continue the legacy of Monsignor Hevey through support of the faith-based activities and buildings of Ste. Marie, allowing the parish to remain a true Beacon on the Hill to all.

Annual awards are made to outstanding individuals who actively represent the values of faith and service to the community, in the footsteps of Monsignor Hevey.

Ron Covey will be giving the award to Sylvio Dupuis – corporate

Ron Covey will be giving the award to Abbot Isaac Murphy (Saint Anselm Abbey) will be giving Richard ‘Dick’ Lavalliere – donor

– donor Father Rick St. Lewis will be giving Simon Rouillard – youth

– youth Senator Lou is giving each a Senate Resolution

Limited seating remains available. If you are interested in joining the celebration, RSVP is to Jeannine Glazewski: 603-384-1775 or email liaison@stemarieendowment.org.



