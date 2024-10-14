Oct. 17 Hevey Awards: Annual event to honor 3 citizens for values of faith and comnunity service

MANCHESTER, NH – The second annual Hevey Awards reception is set for October 17, 2024, at The Spotlight Room, Hanover St.
About the Awards
The Endowment Fund has created the Monsignor Pierre Hevey Award to recognize individuals who reflect “Excellence in Faith and Community” among the corporate, donor and youth communities. The Award will be presented annually to those who continue the legacy of Monsignor Hevey through support of the faith-based activities and buildings of Ste. Marie, allowing the parish to remain a true Beacon on the Hill to all.
Annual awards are made to outstanding individuals who actively represent the values of faith and service to the community, in the footsteps of Monsignor Hevey.
- Ron Covey will be giving the award to Sylvio Dupuis – corporate
- Abbot Isaac Murphy (Saint Anselm Abbey) will be giving Richard ‘Dick’ Lavalliere – donor
- Father Rick St. Lewis will be giving Simon Rouillard – youth
- Senator Lou is giving each a Senate Resolution
Limited seating remains available. If you are interested in joining the celebration, RSVP is to Jeannine Glazewski: 603-384-1775 or email liaison@stemarieendowment.org.