Oct. 18 Donaher at The Shaskeen: Part of ‘punk sandwich,’ alongside Cigarette Camp, Rebuilder

Catch Donaher at The Shaskeen on Oct. 18.

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 18 at The Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant in downtown Manchester, there’s going to be a stacked punk rock show starting at 8 p.m. Boston punk stalwarts Rebuilder are going to be headlining while fellow Bostonians Cigarette Camp are going to be opening things up. In between is a local punk sandwich with Donaher and Hell Beach filling the second and third slots. From the looks of it, it seems like it’s going to be a total blast for people who dig amplified guitars and an emphatic atmosphere. It also seems like the best way to kick off the weekend in the Queen City.

I had a talk with Nick Lavallee, who is the vocalist and guitarist of Donaher, ahead of the festivities about a new tune the band has out, his involvement with presenting the upcoming gig and what Donaher’s plans are going into 2025.

The Shaskeen

909 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101

Tickets: $10 at the door

Rob Duguay: Back in April, Donaher released a new single with “Stay Up”, which was recorded with Jim Kearney and Shawn Riley at the Dog House in Waltham, Massachusetts. What was the experience like recording the song there and what inspired the lyrical theme of awkward romance?

Nick Lavallee: You think it came off as awkward?

RD: Well, it reminded me of a situation where two people like each other but they don’t know when to make the first move, which can get awkward sometimes.

NL: Yeah, I’d say that it’s about wanting to set a friendship on fire, two people who are friends and are unsure if they want to take things to the next level. That’s what the song is about, but what inspired it was a lot of things. In Donaher, we write love songs, the b-side of our first album is a love story from start to finish and that’s who we are. In particular, recording “Stay Up” at the Dog House was so much fun because it’s owned by the Pino Brothers, who are sort of this infamous New England duo. They played in a band called Waltham that had quite a bit of regional success well over a decade ago and their studio is a throwback.

The place is a love letter to John Hughes movies and it’s an ‘80s/’90s time capsule, so it’s hard not to feel nostalgic when you’re hanging out at The Doghouse. I think being in their space definitely helped capture the nostalgic vibe and feel of the song while really emphasizing the spirit of the band.

RD: I like the way the song came out. Who came up with the cover art that features a crescent moon around a smiling orange and black planet? Was it one of you guys or did you have a friend of yours do it?

NL: One of my favorite artists is this guy Don Leon, and he’s done illustrations for my brand Wicked Joyful, so it’s one of his pieces. The song and the artwork itself is kind of a departure from our last full-length record, which I’ve described as a bit moody. The difference between half of our last record and “Stay Up” are very stark so I thought the image really kind of captured the vibe of the song, which is cute and fun.

RD: You just mentioned your brand Wicked Joyful, and it’s presenting the upcoming show at The Shaskeen, so how did you come up with it? What inspired this idea and is there any sort of story behind the name?

NL: Yes, there is. Wicked Joyful is who I am, it’s who I strive to be and there’s a yin and a yang there. It’s sort of a double entendre with the words wicked and joyful and the New England vernacular.

RD: Do you view it as some sort of creative umbrella over everything you do with music or is it bigger than that?

NL: Wicked Joyful is a brand I started five years ago. I make custom action figures and I’ve had several pieces go viral. It’s a line of apparel, I used it as an initiative to have Manchester crowned “The Chicken Tender Capital of the World” and I’m in the process of opening up a brick & mortar shop next spring at Queen City Center. I like attaching the brand to events throughout the city, so I thought it was appropriate to attach Wicked Joyful to this show because it’s just as much a party as it is a show. All the bands on the bill are our friends and most of us on the show have been connected through the punk scene for close to two decades, and I really wanted this show to feel like as much of a party as it is a rock show in downtown Manchester.

RD: That’s a good vision to have. As a musician based in Manchester, what makes The Shaskeen stand out for you compared to other venues around New Hampshire other than the obvious fact that it’s a local venue?

NL: There’s no doubt about it, The Shaskeen in Manchester is hands down the place to go to catch original live music. They book an eclectic group of artists and musicians, they don’t stick to just one or two genres and they book it all there. They’re so hospitable and so kind to both touring and regional musicians alike. There’s no contest, it’s the best place to see live music in Manchester for sure. We make a point to play Manchester twice a year, it’s always been at The Shaskeen and no one else comes close.

Anywhere else you see live music in the city, it’s probably a cover band. That’s not the case at The Shaskeen.

RD: I’ve heard nothing but great things about the place. Going back to the new single, can we expect a full-length album or an EP to follow it up in the future? What are Donaher’s plans when it comes to future recordings going into next year?

NL: We’ve recorded a couple more songs, so the idea is to keep recording songs and release more music next year. We’ll definitely have more singles, whether this turns into an EP or a full-length is yet to be determined so people will have to follow us on social media to find out.