Oct. 19: Manchester NAACP announces 2024 Freedom Fund Dinner

U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna will be the keynote speaker for the Oct. 19 NAACP Freedom Fund dinner.

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Branch of the NAACP announces that it will be hosting its annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Saturday, October 19, 2024, 6 – 9 p.m. The theme of this year’s dinner, in keeping with the theme of the NAACP National Convention in May, is All In!!

This annual dinner is Manchester Branch’s major fundraiser for the year, a time of coming together to celebrate the work of the past year, recognize local champions of social justice, and reaffirm our commitment to using our collective ingenuity, creativity, and strength to continue the fight for civil rights and social justice.

Throughout the year, the Manchester NAACP has played a major role in raising awareness of issues of inequality. It has been active in areas including advocacy for people of color who have encountered discrimination or who have been unjustly treated; education; healing and well being; economic justice; and climate and environmental justice. As in previous years, it has supported the social justice vision of local groups through participation in events including the Multicultural Festival at West High School in February, the We Are One Festival in August, Celebrate ED in September, and the Concord Multicultural Festival in September.

We are honored that our keynote speaker this year is California’s 17th District Congressman, Ro Khanna, a leading progressive in the House, working to restore American manufacturing and technology leadership, improve the lives of working people, and advance U.S. leadership on climate, human rights, and diplomacy around the world. The Freedom Fund Dinner also includes awards honoring those who exemplify the values and philosophy of the NAACP toward securing political, educational, social, and economic equality for people of color, working to end race-based discrimination, and ensuring the health and well-being of all persons. Branch President James McKim states “In these times when many leaders are actively working to divide us, we look forward to an event that will inspire everyone to get involved in the upcoming election and bring joy into our daily lives.”

The dinner, organized by the organization’s Freedom Fund Committee, will be held in a hybrid manner, both online via Zoom and in person at the Bedford Event Center, 379 South River Road, Bedford, NH 03110, 6-9 p.m. The virtual event will begin at 6 pm. The dinner is catered this year by Soel Sistas of Nashua, and there will be a cash bar. To purchase tickets or to sponsor Freedom Fund Dinner 2024, click here. Special pricing is available for students or attendees who are not planning to come early for dinner.

ABOUT THE NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over two million activist members. The Manchester Branch was formed in 1964. The Manchester NAAC is a (c)(4) social welfare organization. Contributions are not tax-deductible.