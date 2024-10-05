Oct. 19: Manchester NAACP announces 2024 Freedom Fund Dinner

U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna will be the keynote speaker for the Oct. 19 NAACP Freedom Fund dinner.

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Branch of the NAACP announces that it will be hosting its  annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Saturday, October 19, 2024, 6 – 9 p.m. The theme of this year’s  dinner, in keeping with the theme of the NAACP National Convention in May, is All In!!

This  annual dinner is Manchester Branch’s major fundraiser for the year, a time of coming together to celebrate the work of the past year, recognize local champions of social justice, and reaffirm our commitment to using our collective ingenuity, creativity, and strength to continue the fight for  civil rights and social justice. 

Throughout the year, the Manchester NAACP has played a major role in raising awareness of  issues of inequality. It has been active in areas including advocacy for people of color who have  encountered discrimination or who have been unjustly treated; education; healing and well being; economic justice; and climate and environmental justice. As in previous years, it has  supported the social justice vision of local groups through participation in events including the  Multicultural Festival at West High School in February, the We Are One Festival in August,  Celebrate ED in September, and the Concord Multicultural Festival in September.  

We are honored that our keynote speaker this year is California’s 17th District Congressman,  Ro Khanna, a leading progressive in the House, working to restore American manufacturing and  technology leadership, improve the lives of working people, and advance U.S. leadership on  climate, human rights, and diplomacy around the world. The Freedom Fund Dinner also  includes awards honoring those who exemplify the values and philosophy of the NAACP toward  securing political, educational, social, and economic equality for people of color, working to end  race-based discrimination, and ensuring the health and well-being of all persons. Branch  President James McKim states “In these times when many leaders are actively working to divide us, we look forward to an event that will inspire everyone to get involved in the upcoming  election and bring joy into our daily lives.” 

The dinner, organized by the organization’s Freedom Fund Committee, will be held in a hybrid  manner, both online via Zoom and in person at the Bedford Event Center, 379 South River Road,  Bedford, NH 03110, 6-9 p.m. The virtual event will begin at 6 pm. The dinner is catered this year  by Soel Sistas of Nashua, and there will be a cash bar. To purchase tickets or to sponsor Freedom Fund  Dinner 2024, click here. Special pricing is available for students or attendees who are not planning to come early for dinner.

ABOUT THE NAACP 

Founded in 1909 in response to ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the  National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the largest and most pre-eminent  civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation,  along with well over two million activist members. The Manchester Branch was formed in 1964. The Manchester NAAC is a (c)(4) social welfare  organization. Contributions are not tax-deductible.

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 