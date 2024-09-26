Oct. 23: Public hearing regarding purchase of CMC by HCA Healthcare/Manchester Health Services

Catholic Medical Center. File photo

CONCORD, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Director of Charitable Trusts will host a public hearing regarding a proposed asset purchase transaction between Catholic Medical Center of Manchester, New Hampshire and Manchester Health Services, LLC, a subsidiary of HCA Healthcare, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

The public hearing will take place at Manchester Memorial High School, One Crusader Way, Manchester, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Remote attendance through videoconferencing also will be available. Instructions on how to participate remotely will be posted when available to the Attorney General’s website.

Information about the proposed transaction, including documents submitted by the parties to the Attorney General’s office, may be found at the same link.

The Director of Charitable Trusts will continue to accept written public comments on the proposed transaction through November 1, 2024. Written comments may be submitted by email to charitabletrustsunit@doj.nh.gov or by regular mail to:

Director of Charitable Trusts

Department of Justice

33 Capitol Street

Concord, NH 03301