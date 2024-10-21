Oct. 25 + 26: Rare Coin & Currency Expo at Doubletree Hilton

The NH Coin Expo returns to the Doubletree Hilton Oct. 25 & 26.

MANCHESTER, NH – A semi-annual Rare Coin and Currency Expo returns to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 700 Elm St., for two days, Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, brought to you by EBW Promotions, LLC.

The show features over 200 tables and more than 100 dealers from every New England State, and as far away as CA, CO, NY, NJ, MD, PA, FL and WI. There will be plenty of rare (and not so rare) coins and currency for sale to collectors and gold and silver bullion for the investors. Many of the dealers offer FREE APPRAISALS so the public is encouraged to bring items of interest.

Come visit and view some items that are an important part of our nation’s history. There will be coins valued from 10 cents to several hundred thousand dollars.

This show has guest speakers and educational programs on both Friday and Saturday including a Children’s Program on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Admission is $7 per day or $13 for the weekend. Free admission for children under 18, active-duty military and veterans. Public hours are Friday 10 a.m. -7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. An early buying pass is available.

Representatives from EBW Promotions, LLC currently run a monthly Coin and Currency show in Auburn and Devens, Mass., as well as Nashua, and have been promoting numismatics in New England since January of 2001.

For more information visit nhcoinexpo.com.