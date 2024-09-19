Oct. 27: Temple Adath Yeshurun Brotherhood announces public candidate forum

Craig Ayotte

Both gubernatorial candidates Joyce Craig and Kelly Ayotte are expected to participate.

MANCHESTER, NH – The Temple Adath Yeshurun Brotherhood is pleased to announce that its highly anticipated Candidates Forum will be held in-person this year on Oct. 27. The event, a long-standing tradition, will take place at Temple Adath Yeshurun, located at 152 Prospect Street, Manchester. Doors will open at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

The forum will be moderated by George Bruno, former Ambassador to Belize, who returns to guide the discussion through an engaging and informative program. The event will feature prominent political figures, including:

Governor Candidates : Joyce Craig and Kelly Ayotte

: Joyce Craig and Kelly Ayotte Congressional Candidates for House District 1 : Chris Pappas and Russell Prescott

: Chris Pappas and Russell Prescott Congressional Candidates for House District 2: Maggie Goodlander and Lily Tang Williams

District 1 Congressional candidates U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, left, and his opponent Russell Prescott are expected to participate.

District 2 Congressional candidates Maggie Goodlander, left, and Lily Tang Williams are expected to attend the forum.

In addition, Congressman Jake Auchincloss will be in attendance to speak on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris. We are also planning to include a surrogate for the former President Donald Trump to ensure a balanced representation of views.

The format of the forum will include opening statements from each candidate, followed by a Q&A session where questions from the audience will be selected and addressed.

As always, security will be a top priority to ensure a safe and smooth event. The Temple Adath Yeshurun Brotherhood has a proud history of hosting this forum, consistently attracting candidates who are eager to engage with the community.

