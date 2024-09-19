Oct. 3: Celine Dion tribute concert/fundraiser at The Palace to benefit Prostate Cancer Coalition

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Prostate Cancer Coalition is pleased to announce their 10th annual fundraising event at the Palace Theatre in Manchester, NH. This show is a tribute show featuring the music of Celine Dion by Jenene Caramielo. The concert will be Thursday, October 3, 2024 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $39 each and can be purchased online at www.PalaceTheatre.org. Group ticket purchases can be made by calling the Palace at 603-662-5588.

Jenene Caramielo has traveled the globe performing on Broadway, the White House and some of the largest cruise ships on the sea. For those who enjoy the iconic music of Celine Dion, this is a must-see show titled, “Celebrating Celine with Jenene Caramielo.” Jenene Caramielo delivers a stunning tribute show to the legendary Celine Dion, accompanied by a live band. Her breathtaking vocals deliver goosebumps and leave audiences awestruck worldwide. She brings to life the iconic songs of one of the greatest vocalists of our time. She commands the stage and bares her soul for all to see as she belts out new and classic hits like “I Drove all Night,” “Power of Love” and “Courage” to name a few.

The mission of the New Hampshire Prostate Cancer Coalition is to reduce the prostate cancer deaths in New Hampshire via awareness, education, and early detection and provide support for those with the disease and their families. The number of prostate cancer patients in New Hampshire is on the rise and the NH Prostate Cancer Coalition is a non-profit, volunteer organization formed by survivors and families of this preventable disease.

Area businesses are invited to participate with event sponsorships and the event and businesses are encouraged to purchase blocks of tickets to hand out to their employee’s as an appreciation benefit.

For sponsorship inquiries and further information, please e-mail info@NHprostatecancercoalition.org. NH Prostate Cancer Coalition was organized in May of 2006. Donations can be mailed to: NHPCC #175, 75 South Main Street, Concord NH 03301