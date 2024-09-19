Oct. 5: Race, gender, sexual orientation take center stage at 18th Annual Black New England Conference, ‘Living Out Loud’

PORTSMOUTH, NH — The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire (BHTNH) is pleased to announce the keynote and panel presentations secured for its 18th Annual Black New England Conference (BNEC) on October 5, 2024. This hybrid event will be hosted at Southern NH University (SNHU) in Manchester, NH and online.

The conference begins at 9 a.m. (doors open at 8 a.m.) It will end at 4 p.m.

This year’s event, ‘LIVING OUT LOUD: The Intersectionality of Race, Gender, and Sexual Orientation’, features world-renowned Tiq Milan (he/him) for a Keynote Conversation: A Model of Possibilities to be hosted by NH’s own dynamic Angel Simone (they/she).

Tiq Milan is a globally sought-after host and strategic media consultant who’s worked with HBO, NBC News, and more. A former Senior Media Strategist and National Spokesperson for GLAAD, Tiq is a powerhouse in the media landscape.

Portsmouth-based speaker, trainer, coach, and certified DEI consultant, Angel Simone will bring her passion for community mobilization to the stage with Milan. As a TEDx speaker and advocate for marginalized identities, Simone is dedicated to creating spaces for diverse, meaningful connections and conversations. When asked about her participation at this year’s event, Simone shared, “When the actual title of a conference already helps you feel seen, you know it’s going to be a great day!”

According to JerriAnne Boggis, “The panel discussions throughout the conference bring awareness that from the Civil Rights Movement to Voting Rights and the LGBTQ+ Rights Movements, individuals at the intersections of race, gender, and sexual orientation have played pivotal roles in challenging oppressive systems and advocating for social change.”

Boggis explained that each panel honors the success stories of individuals who’ve served as beacons of hope for current generations to live out their identities authentically. This year’s conference includes three interactive panel discussions:

Panel #1: BEYOND ERASURE: BLACK QUEER TRAILBLAZERS AND THEIR LEGACIES

This panel, honoring Stormé DeLarverie, spotlights the often-overlooked contributions of historic Black and queer individuals who have shaped our nation. It will be moderated by Dottie Morris, Associate VP for Diversity and Inclusion, Keene State College.

Panelists include:

Ray Diamond (he/him), Distinguished Professor at LSU Law Center

Tanisha Johnson (she/her), Director of Child & Family Services and Adjunct Professor, UNH

Matt Garza, Artistic Director + Community Partnerships, The Haus of Glitter, Providence, RI

Panel #2: UNBOXED: REDEFINING CREATIVE SPACES AT THE INTERSECTION OF RACE, GENDER, AND SEXUALITY

This panel, honoring Willi Ninja, will delve into the evolving cultural norms surrounding gender roles and presentation, examining how the LGBTQ+ community has profoundly influenced the arts. It will be moderated by Melinia Hill Walker, Program Director at New Hampshire Endowment for Health.

Panelists include:

John Berst (he/him), Professor, University of Miami, FL

C. Rose Smith (she/they), Photographer and Assistant Curator of Photography, Boston

Raquel Willis (she/her), Activist and Author, ‘The Risk it Takes to Bloom’

Panel #3: A BURST OF LIGHT: FUTURE TRENDS AND EMERGING MOVEMENTS IN THE QUEER COMMUNITY

This panel, honoring Major Griffin Gracy, will explore forward-thinking approaches to uplifting marginalized communities and envision greater inclusivity, equity, and social justice possibilities. It will be moderated by Bithiah Carter, CEO, Give Black Alliance, Boston

Panelists include:

Journee LaFond (they/them), Author, Podcast Host, Restorative Justice Activist

Amanda McGuire (she/her), Clinical Mental-Health Counselor

Harold Steward (he/they), Executive Director, New England Foundation for the Arts

More Information and Registration

The 18th Annual Black New England Conference is sponsored by Southern NH University, Eversource Energy, TD Charitable Foundation, NH Charitable Foundation, Give Black Alliance, Delta Dental, ReVision Energy, Episcopal Church of NH, RiverStone, UNH Center for the Humanities, Keene State College, and The Currier Museum of Art.

Friday, October 4, 2024 at Currier Museum of Art

Start time: 6 p.m. moderated discussion to follow.

Rustin Movie Showing– Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground, Rustin is a 2023 American biographical drama film about the life of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin who helped Martin Luther King Jr and others organize the 1963 March on Washington.

To learn more about the ‘Living Out Loud: The Intersectionality of Race, Gender, and Sexual Orientation’, please visit: https://blackheritagetrailnh.org/black-new-england-conference-2024/

About the Black Heritage Trail of New HampshireThe Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire (BTNH) promotes awareness and appreciation of African American history and life in New Hampshire. Through educational programs, exhibits, and guided tours, the BHTNH aims to foster a deeper understanding of the state’s cultural diversity and historical richness. https://blackheritagetrailnh.org