Oct. 6: Blue Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral to pray for NH first responders

Byline:
,
, ,

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual Blue Mass that honors first responders will be held Sunday, October 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph Cathedral at the corner of Pine and Lowell Streets in Manchester.

The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, D.D., Bishop of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, will celebrate the Mass and offer prayers of thanksgiving and intentions for the safety of these public servants.

Police officers, law enforcement personnel, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, dispatchers and their families and supporters are invited to attend.

“Each year, the Diocese of Manchester organizes the Blue Mass to provide an opportunity for our first responders to be honored and prayed for,” said Gloria Zapiain, Cabinet Secretary for Catholic Formation. “They are an integral part of our community, and all are welcome to attend to demonstrate support for their daily efforts.”

To learn more about the Diocese of Manchester and its upcoming events, visit www.catholicnh.org.

Other Posts To Check Out:

The Mural Extravaganza CONFIDENCE: A MYTURN and Positive Street Art celebration at Sheehan-Basquil Park Aug. 17 10 things your NICU nurse wants you to know Barbara Morse exhibition: Breathtaking art to support future art students Anthony Williams: Artist, muralist, visionary Police, family seek information on East Rochester teenager missing since Friday night

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 