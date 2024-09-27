Oct. 6: Blue Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral to pray for NH first responders

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual Blue Mass that honors first responders will be held Sunday, October 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph Cathedral at the corner of Pine and Lowell Streets in Manchester.

The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, D.D., Bishop of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, will celebrate the Mass and offer prayers of thanksgiving and intentions for the safety of these public servants.

Police officers, law enforcement personnel, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, dispatchers and their families and supporters are invited to attend.

“Each year, the Diocese of Manchester organizes the Blue Mass to provide an opportunity for our first responders to be honored and prayed for,” said Gloria Zapiain, Cabinet Secretary for Catholic Formation. “They are an integral part of our community, and all are welcome to attend to demonstrate support for their daily efforts.”

To learn more about the Diocese of Manchester and its upcoming events, visit www.catholicnh.org.