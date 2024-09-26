Oct. 8 – Creatures of the Night: Science on Tap begins 12th Season at SEE Science Center

MANCHESTER, NH – The SEE Science Center is beginning the twelfth season of Science on Tap discussions on October 8th. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. The 2024-2025 season is supported by the New England Employee Benefits Company, Advanced Solutions Life Sciences and Hoyle and Tanner.

On Tuesday October 8th our topic will be: NH Creatures of the Night. Humans may dread a red eye flight, but for many NH creatures, taking flight at night is their preferred itinerary. Autumn brings attention to things that go bump in the night, so join us to discuss creatures that navigate the dark successfully. Discover bats, owls and insects, their adaptions and the threats to their survival. Our panelists will include Sandra Houghton, Wildlife Diversity Biologist, NH Fish and Game Department, Jace Porter, Founder, Executive Director Global Entomology Coalition and Mark Wilson, wildlife photojournalist, author, owner Eyes on Owls.

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00pm, the discussions begin at 6:00pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/