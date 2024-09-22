Oct. 9: NAV Arts presents NH Poet Laureate Jennifer Millitello at Word Search Open Mic

NH Poet Laureate Jennifer Militello

MANCHESTER, NH – NAV Arts presents NH Poet Laureate featuring Jennifer Militello at our Word Search Open Mic – Wed., Oct. 9 – 5-7 p.m. 

In addition to hosting award winning poets we feature other genres such as music, performers, etc., Open mics on the second Wednesday of every month 5-7 p.m., at the Bookery, 844 Elm St., Manchester, NH.

Jennifer Militello is the Poet Laureate of New Hampshire. She is the author of the forthcoming collection Identifying the Pathogen, due out from Tupelo Press in 2025, The Pact (Tupelo Press/Shearsman Books, 2021), and the memoir Knock Wood, winner of the Dzanc Nonfiction Prize (Dzanc Books, 2019), as well as four previous collections of poetry.

Her work has appeared in Best American Poetry, Best New Poets, American Poetry Review, The Nation, The New Republic, The Paris Review, Poetry, and Tin House.

She teaches in the MFA program at New England College. https://jennifermilitello.com/  Books available at  https://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/author/M/J/au234210940.html

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 