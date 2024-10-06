October 10 Zoning Board: Queen City Ave apartments continuation + more

ZONING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, October 10 at 6 p.m. and the following cases will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

ZBA2024-082: 141, 163, and 173 Queen City Avenue and 28 Vernon Street, General Business District and Urban Multifamily District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing from Wednesday, August 7. Applicant has proposed to consolidate and redevelop four parcels to construct a five-story building with a daycare use and a retail use on the first floor, as well as 75 dwelling units on the upper floors with a two-level parking structure containing 66 parking spaces.

The proposed building has a 6-foot front yard setback and side yard setbacks of 9.9 feet and 13.94 feet where 20 feet is required in all instances. The proposed parking structure has side yard setbacks of 4.8 feet and 5.58 feet where 10 feet is required. The proposed lot coverage is 85% where 75% is allowed, with a height of five stories where four stories are allowed, a height in feet of 62 feet where 50 feet is allowed, and a floor area ratio of 1.93 where 1.025 is allowed.

There is one loading space proposed where two are required and without sufficient space for maneuvering. The proposal is also without the 10-foot landscaped buffer at the loading space, without the required 15-foot landscaped buffer between the B-2 and R-3 zoning districts, and with a commercial parking garage and business parking in a residential district in the B-2 and R-3 zoning districts.

Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback (Queen City Ave.), 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback (4 counts), 6.04 Lot Coverage, 6.05 Height in Feet and Stories (2 counts), 6.06 Floor Area Ratio, 10.05(2) Number of Off-Street Loading Spaces, 10.06(C) Loading Maneuvering, 6.08(A) Screening and Buffers, 10.07(G) Landscaping, 10.02(F) Business Parking in a Residential District.

ZBA2024-100: 232 Mast Road, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 10

Applicant has proposed to subdivide the property to create one new buildable lot, where Lot 5 will remain improved with a three-family dwelling with 7,840 SF of buildable lot area where 15,000 SF is required, with a rear yard setback of 5.3’ where 30’ is required, with two front yard parking spaces, with three parking spaces within 4’ of a building or lot line, with a driveway width of 26’ where 24’ is allowed and maintain a 6’ fence in the front yard where 4’ is allowed, and where the proposed new lot has 6,337 SF of buildable lot area where 7,500 SF is required, with lot frontage and width of 70.1’ where 75’ is required and maintain a 6’ fence in the front yard where 4’ is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (5 counts), 10.08(C) Driveway Width, and 8.27(B) Fences and Walls for Lot 5, and 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Front and Width (2 counts), and 8.27(B) Fences and Walls for the proposed new lot.

ZBA2024-103: 206 Ash Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 2

Applicant has proposed to create a third dwelling unit in a two-family dwelling on a lot with 5,000 SF of buildable land area where 10,000 SF is required, with 50’ of lot frontage and width where 100’ is required, and maintain side yard setbacks of 5.5’ and 9’ where 20’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance Sections 5.10(A)6 Multifamily Dwelling, 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts), 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback (2 counts).

ZBA2024-105: 222 Irwin Drive, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 1

Applicant has proposed to rebuild two decks previously expanded without benefit of permit with a 6’ side yard setback where 20’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance Section 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback.

ZBA2024-106: 473 Charlotte Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 8

Applicant has proposed to create a second front parking space within the front yard setback, maintain a deck with a 23’ rear yard setback where 20’ is required, and relocate a shed with a 0’ setback from the rear lot line where 4’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance Sections 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks, 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback, 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2024-107: 370-372 Varney Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 10

Applicant has proposed to convert a former doctor’s office within a single-family dwelling to a second dwelling unit and maintain a covered patio in the rear yard with a 17’ street yard setback and a 6’ side yard setback where 20’ is required in each instance. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance Sections 15.10(A)5 Two-Family Dwelling, 6.03(A) Street Yard Setback, 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback.

ZBA2024-110: 222 Moore Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 12

Applicant has proposed to enlarge a driveway to create two new parking spaces where one space will be the second space within the front setback and within 4’ of the front lot line, and maintain a shed in the side yard with a side yard setback of 1’ where 10’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance Sections 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks, 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2024-102: South Mammoth Road (Tax Map 802, Lot 1), Residential-Suburban Low Density District and Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 8

Applicant has proposed to construct a planned development of 220 attached townhouse dwellings, on a lot with 1,509,093 SF of buildable land area where 1,635,000 SF is required, with townhouse units with three-stories where 2.5 are allowed, and a floor area ratio of 0.21 where 0.1 is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance Sections 5.10(A)2 Single-Family Attached Townhouse Dwellings, 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.05 Height in Stories, and 6.06 Floor Area Ratio.

ZBA2024-108: 1279 S Willow Street, 115 John E Devine Drive, and 55 John E Devine Drive, General Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has proposed to redevelop three parcels with an approximately 73,000 SF charitable gaming facility that includes two restaurants and a function room. The proposed new development results in lot coverage of 83.2% where 75% is allowed, with 57 parking spaces at the western end of the property 17.5’ in length where 18.5’ is required, and where the landscape perimeters on the northern and southern bounds of the western end of the parking area are 9’ and 2’, respectively, where 10’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance Sections 6.04 Lot Coverage, 10.06(A) Parking Layout, 10.07(G) Landscaping. See recent news coverage for more details.

ZONING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The following application will be discussed during a business meeting:

ZBA2024-053: 296 Orange Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 2

Applicant and abutters have submitted separate requests asking for a rehearing of case ZBA2024-053, appealing the decision of the Zoning Board of Adjustment granting a variance to allow eight (8) unrelated disabled individuals to occupy a single dwelling unit where the definition of family allows for four (4) unrelated individuals in the R-2 zoning district from the terms of Zoning Ordinance section 3.03 Definition of Family.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, October 3 and the following application was decided. If you missed the meeting, it will soon be made available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.