October 17 Planning Board: Votes on rehabilitation center + subdivision

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, October 17 at 6 p.m. for a business meeting where the following applications will be decided. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

S2024-008: 218 Overland Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 9

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application to subdivide a parent parcel of 17,835 SF into two lots of 9,043 SF (Lot 16) and 8,792 SF (Proposed Lot 16A).

CU2024-020: 88 Lowell Street, Civic-Institutional District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for a reduction in the required on-site parking.

SP2024-017: 88 Lowell Street, Civic-Institutional District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a change of use site plan application for a conversion from dormitory use to a Rehabilitation center.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, October 3 and the following application was decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

PD-4-1995: 1308 Wellington Road, Application approved.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, October 10 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

ZBA2024-082: 141, 163, and 173 Queen City Avenue and 28 Vernon Street, Variance granted.

141, 163, and 173 Queen City Avenue and 28 Vernon Street, Variance granted. ZBA2024-100: 232 Mast Road, Variance granted.

232 Mast Road, Variance granted. ZBA2024-103: 206 Ash Street, Variance denied.

206 Ash Street, Variance denied. ZBA2024-105: 222 Irwin Drive, Variance granted.

222 Irwin Drive, Variance granted. ZBA2024-106: 473 Charlotte Street, Variance granted with a condition that the shed be relocated within the lot lines.

473 Charlotte Street, Variance granted with a condition that the shed be relocated within the lot lines. ZBA2024-107: 370-372 Varney Street, Variance granted.

370-372 Varney Street, Variance granted. ZBA2024-110: 222 Moore Street, Variance granted.

222 Moore Street, Variance granted. ZBA2024-102: South Mammoth Road (Tax Map 802, Lot 1), Variance granted.

South Mammoth Road (Tax Map 802, Lot 1), Variance granted. ZBA2024-108: 1279 S Willow Street, 115 John E Devine Drive, and 55 John E Devine Drive, Variance granted.

Bryce Kaw-uh serves as Chair of the Planning Board.