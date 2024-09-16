October 27: Community Leadership Center on Elm Street to host Trunk or Treat 

Haunted Happenings & Community Connections at the Community Leadership Center

The Community Leadership Center is decked out and ready for some ghoulish shenanigans on Oct. 27 – Trunk or Treat will include decorated trunks with candy, free hot dogs, hot chocolate, cotton candy, live entertainment, prizes, and other spooky, family-friendly fun. Some lucky guests will also win entry into the CLC’s first-ever 6,000-square-foot Haunted House.

MANCHESTER, NH – Since opening in the early days of Covid, the Community Leadership Center on Elm Street has seen a lot of changes. Originally designed as a 4,000-square-foot space for welcoming people into an “Outdoors-Indoors” phenomenon, complete with ropes courses and a climbing wall, the CLC has grown and morphed into a destination for the quirky, the nerdy, the athletic, the musical, the goofy, the adventurous, and most of all, the creative.

While the roots that Thrive Outdoors planted (or painted, as the case may be here where al landscapes naturpervades every corner) in 2020 remain the same, the possibilities have broadened under the partnership with East Coast Evolution Leadership. The CLC is home to mid-week Boffer Nights and weekends that include regularly scheduled Nerf Chaos battles, recovery programming, birthday parties, paint and sips, smash rooms, battles of the band, and the occasional standup comedian line-up or late-late safe night club experience.

With the addition of another 2,000 square feet of space that has been creatively transformed into a Natural Disaster room, complete with a dystopian cityscape, a haunted forest, an erupting volcano, and a subsequent tsunami, there seems to be no limit to the things that can be done in this otherwise unassuming and often overlooked building, across from Spider-Bite and beneath the Training Station gym.

Marking the beginning of the spooky season, passerbyers may notice the twelve-foot skeleton that now sits on their roof, and on October 27, The CLC will host its first Greater Manchester Trunk or Treat.

The free event will include decorated trunks with candy, free hot dogs, hot chocolate, cotton candy, live entertainment, prizes, and other spooky, family-friendly fun. Some lucky guests will also win entry into the CLC’s first ever 6,000-square-foot Haunted House.

Over the past decade, Thrive Outdoors has organized wildly popular and successful trunk or treat events in Derry, and now partnered with East Coast Evolution Leadership and based in Manchester, they’re looking forward to welcoming a whole new community to their center.

Local organizations and businesses are encouraged to sign up as sponsors for this event, which will give them the opportunity to connect on a personal level with the families in their community.

The Trunk or Treat will run on October 27 from 3 -5 p.m. and costumes are encouraged!

Please message Melanie@eastcoastevolutionleadership.com for details, or, if you are a business owner or local organization who wants to decorate a trunk, visit their website for registration information.