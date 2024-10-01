October 3 Planning Board: Proposal for a downtown rehabilitation center + more

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, October 3 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

PD-4-1995: 1308 Wellington Road, Residential One Family Low Density District, Ward 2

Applicant has requested relief from a condition of approval requiring the church and supporting structures remain on the same lot.

S2024-008: 218 Overland Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 9

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application to subdivide a parent parcel of 17,835 SF into two lots of 9,043 SF (Lot 16) and 8,792 SF (Proposed Lot 16A).

CU2024-020: 88 Lowell Street, Civic-Institutional District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for a reduction in the required on-site parking.

SP2024-017: 88 Lowell Street, Civic-Institutional District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a change of use site plan application for a conversion from dormitory use to a Rehabilitation center.

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during a limited business meeting: