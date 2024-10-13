October Special: Fimbel Garage Doors celebrates 100 years with community sponsorships and exclusive customer discounts

Fimbel Garage Doors 100th Anniversary celebration. Courtesy Photo

MERRIMACK, NH – Earlier this spring, Fimbel Garage Doors celebrated 100 years of providing high quality products and reliable services for commercial and residential installations. As part of their anniversary, Fimbel Garage Doors hosted a family-friendly event attended by friends, vendors, partners and community members. Throughout the event and the several months since, the family-owned company has reinforced their dedication to the communities they serve by donating more than $4,600.00 to local and national nonprofit organizations.

Fimbel Garage Doors president Carl Fimbel has long instilled in his employees the importance providing outstanding customer service and of honoring the communities that have supported the company’s long-held success. In 2024 alone, the organization has focused their anniversary celebration efforts on giving back to the community through partnerships with organizations close to the Fimbel family’s heart, including Habitat for Humanity, Lend A Helping Can, Epping Youth Athletic Association, NH Food Bank, Alzheimer’s Association and Humane Society. Most recently, Fimbel became a Dream Sponsor of the Boys and Girls Club of Souhegan Valley and announced a major sponsorship of the Merrimack Youth Association, supporting nine youth athletic programs in their local town. As the Fimbel Garage Doors 100th anniversary year continues, every showroom guest will have the opportunity to spin a prize wheel for branded apparel, vendor prizes and charitable donations that will further Fimbel’s philanthropic mission.

Fimbel Everite Garage Doors.

This October, the garage door experts based in Merrimack, NH, will continue their year of giving back by offering customers exclusive savings on Everite hand-crafted garage door products. “We are proud to offer installation and servicing of such a vast variety of garage door products from the most in-demand manufacturers. Each partner boasts a unique specialty and Everite is certainly one-of-a-kind,” says Jon Fimbel, General Manager of Fimbel. “Their master craftsmanship is unmatched, making Everite garage doors some of the most attractive and high-quality pieces in our catalog.”

Everite offers a wide variety of wood, composite and vinyl garage door products, each designed using state-of-the-art equipment to produce the industry’s best edge detail and finish. Since their beginnings in 1939, Everite has expanded their garage door portfolio to include eight core series of door designs with additional model varieties and customizations available.

Finbel Everite Garage Doors.

This partner promotion marks Fimbel Garage Door’s sixth collaboration with manufacturing leaders this year, as they have partnered with C.H.I. Overhead Doors, LiftMaster, Amarr Garage Doors, Haas Door and Fimbel Architectural Doors leading up to this month-long Everite promotion. Fimbel’s curated collection of garage door and garage door opener products from leading wood and steel manufacturers provides their customers with the highest quality materials for each installation. For more information on how to save on Everite garage door installations through October 31st, customers can visit the Fimbel showrooms located in Merrimack and Brentwood. Each showroom features 20 full-size doors with Fimbel professionals on-site to provide expert consultation and hands-on support to create your dream installation.

For more information about Fimbel Garage Doors, visit fimbel.com and follow the company on Facebook and Instagram (@FimbelGarageDoors) and X (@fimbeldoor) for details about the ongoing anniversary year promotions.