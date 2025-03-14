Office of Youth Services releases report

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Office of Youth Services (OYS) has released its 2025 Mid-Year Report, showcasing the department’s continued growth, program expansions, and impact of its initiatives on local youth.

“We believe every young person in Manchester has the potential to be a leader. This report reflects our ongoing efforts to empower youth, foster resilience, and create pathways to success. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished so far and look forward to expanding our impact in the months ahead,” said OYS Director Michael Quigley.

The full OYS 2025 Mid-Year Report can be found here.