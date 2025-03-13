On Tap for CASA at Tap House Grille

BREWERY SCENE

by Jeff Rogers

HOOKSETT, NH – If you weren’t in Hooksett last Saturday at New England’s Tap House Grille, then you missed a great time — awesome food, great beer, fantastic music, free beer samples, and, possibly the most fun of all… wait for it… Drum roll… Yes! The return of the annual Stein Hoisting competition! If it’s not an olympic sport, it should be!

As it has been every year, this fund-raising event was so much fun, it truly is difficult to convey in words. Also as they have been for quite a while, the Tap House Grille were gracious hosts for the event. Owner Dan Lagueux was on hand to provide support and also to personally shuck oysters. For every oyster he shucked he donated $1 to CASA.

CASA is an acronym for Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA of New Hampshire recruits, trains, and supports community volunteers to serve as advocates for children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect. CASA of NH provides a voice for these children by empowering a statewide network of volunteers to advocate in court on their behalf.

As a reminder, in the Stein Hoisting competition, each competitor must hold a stein full of water in a single outstretched hand, with the elbow of that arm unbent, and held at shoulder height. These steins are heavy, so after a few minutes hands, wrists, and arms will begin to shake. Last competitor to spill any water is the winner of that round. After all have competed, winners of the first set of rounds come together for a final round.

Pictures from the Event

The bar begins to get full.

Folks are ready to get started.

The room with the oyster bar is also pretty full. In the back you can see the white tile wall behind the oyster bar.

Oysters to be shucked by Dan.

They are looking very tasty.

CASA of NH President & CEO Marty Sink speaks to the crowd to kick things off.

Steins are hoisted as round one is about to get started.

First spill of round one. That hoister is out!

Round one has a victor!

Round two begins.

Awesome body language from round two’s eventual second place finisher.

Sam Adams hoisting referee offers some guidance at the beginning of round three.

Aaron Share of To Share Brewing starts his competition.

Aaron gets encouragement from wife Jenni after his head overheated.

It always pays to keep on eye on the competition.

Four competitors get ready to start the final round.

The crowd is thoroughly enjoying the competition.

Mobile phone cameras capture the action.

Down to the final two.

Sometimes the facial expression tells the whole story.

And the final round has a winner!

The immediate aftermath of the stein hoisting competition.

After the stein hoisting competition, local band Rebel Collective sets up to entertain the crowd.

CASA of New Hampshire will return to New England’s Tap House Grille next year in early March. Mark your calendars to partake in this incredible fun for a worthwhile cause!

Just the Facts

New England’s Tap House Grille is located at:

1292 Hooksett Road,

Hooksett, NH 03106

Phone: (603) 782-5137

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Untappd | Email

Hours:

Mon: 11:30 am – 9:00 pm

Tue: 4 – 10:00 pm

Wed: 4 – 10:00 pm

Thu: 11:30 am – 10:00 pm

Fri: 11:30 am – 10:00 pm

Sat: 11:30 am – 10:00 pm

Sun: 11:30 am – 9:00 pm

